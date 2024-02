UFC 298: Make your predictions for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 298 event in Anaheim, Calif.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of UFC 298 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Make your picks below.

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Records: Lee (13-8 MMA, 5-6 UFC), Maverick (12-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Past five: Lee 2-3, Maverick 3-2

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Maverick -200, Lee +170

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-andrea-lee-vs-mirand” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Records: Elliott (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Woodburn (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Elliott 5-0, Woodburn 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Elliott -290, Woodburn +235

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-oban-elliott-vs-val-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

Records: Barlow (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Quinlan (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Barlow 5-0, Quinlan 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Barlow -190, Quinlan +160

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-danny-barlow-vs-josh” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Records: Mingyang (16-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Ribeiro (15-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Mingyang 5-0, Ribeiro 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Mingyang -150, Ribeiro +125

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-zhang-mingyang-vs-br” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Records: Nakamura (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Vera (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Nakamura 5-0, Vera 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Nakamura -900, Vera +600

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-rinya-nakamura-vs-ca” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Records: Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1 MMA, 10-7 UFC), Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Past five: Rogerio de Lima 3-2, Tafa 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Rogerio de Lima -150, Tafa +125

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marcos-rogerio-de-li-ymk9″ customer=”mmajunkie”>

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Records: Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC), Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Past five: Dern 2-3, Lemos 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Lemos No. 6, Dern No. 10

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Lemos -135, Dern +115

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-mackenzie-dern-vs-am-NI6p” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Records: Hernandez (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Kopylov (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Hernandez 4-1, Kopylov 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Hernandez -170, Kopylov +140

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-anthony-hernandez-vs-ez0K” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Records: Cejudo (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC), Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC)

Past five: Cejudo 4-1, Dvalishvili 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Dvalishvili No. 2, Cejudo No. 9

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Dvalishvili -190, Cejudo +160

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-henry-cejudo-vs-mera” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Records: Machado Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Neal (15-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Past five: Machado Garry 5-0, Neal 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Neal No. 11, Mahado Garry No. 13

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Machado Garry -225, Neal +185

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ian-machado-garry-vs-KyjH” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker

Records: Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC)

Past five: Costa 3-2, Whittaker 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Whittaker No. 5, Costa No. 11

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Whittaker -220, Costa +180

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-paulo-costa-vs-rober” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Records: Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC), Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC)

Past five: Volkanovski 3-2, Topuria 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Volkanovski No. 1, No. 3 pound-for-pound; Topuria No. 4

Odds (as of 02.12.24): Volkanovski -110, Topuria -110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-alexander-volkanovsk-XChu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC 298 fight card (as of Feb. 12, noon ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria – for featherweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 298.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie