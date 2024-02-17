UFC 298 play-by-play and live results
ANAHEIM, Calif. – UFC 298 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results. UFC 298 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) takes on unbeaten challenger Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC). In the co-feature, Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) meets former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporters Simon Samano (@SJSamano), Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) and Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on X.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Lee (13-8 MMA, 5-6 UFC), Maverick (12-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Elliott (9-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Woodburn (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Barlow (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Quinlan (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Mingyang (16-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Ribeiro (15-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Nakamura (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Vera (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1 MMA, 10-7 UFC), Tafa (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Dern (13-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC), Lemos (13-3-1 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN
Referee:
Judging:
Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Hernandez (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Kopylov (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Cejudo (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC), Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Neal (15-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging:
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Volkanovski (26-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC), Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: Pay-per-view
Referee:
Judging: