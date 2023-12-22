UFC 298 adds Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa in middleweight contender clash

After two previously failed bookings, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa will once again try to make a fight happen, this time at UFC 298.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Thursday that former middleweight champion Whittaker (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) will take on Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) at the Feb. 17 event, which takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.

Whittaker, No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings, and No. 11-ranked Costa were previously linked to a main event matchup in April 2021, but Costa was forced to withdraw due to an illness. They were again targeted for UFC 284 in February 2022, but Costa claimed he never signed a contract after UFC announced the fight.

The latest UFC 298 lineup now includes:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria – for featherweight title

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Amanda Lemos vs. Tatiana Suarez

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Anthony Hernandez

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Marcos Rogerio vs. Justin Tafa

Brady Hiestand vs. Rinya Nakamura

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Danny Barlow vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

