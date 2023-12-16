UFC 296 video: Tony Ferguson, Paddy Pimblett keep final faceoff clean

LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett got one final good look at one another at Friday’s ceremonial faceoffs ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Saturday, Ferguson (25-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) and Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) will square off in a three-round lightweight bout on the UFC 296 main card. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena.

Much like the UFC 296 pre-fight news conference faceoff, Ferguson and Pimblett were tense, but kept their hands to themselves.

Tony Ferguson added a hat to his classic sunglasses look for the final #UFC296 faceoff with Paddy Pimblett. 😎🎩 pic.twitter.com/zeYXyYW93F — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 16, 2023

Check out the Ferguson vs. Pimblett ceremonial weigh-in faceoff in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie