UFC 296 video: Tony Ferguson, Paddy Pimblett keep final faceoff clean

Ken Hathaway
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett got one final good look at one another at Friday’s ceremonial faceoffs ahead of Saturday’s bout.

Saturday, Ferguson (25-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) and Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) will square off in a three-round lightweight bout on the UFC 296 main card. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena.

Much like the UFC 296 pre-fight news conference faceoff, Ferguson and Pimblett were tense, but kept their hands to themselves.

Check out the Ferguson vs. Pimblett ceremonial weigh-in faceoff in the video above.

