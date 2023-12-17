UFC 296: Middleweight champ Sean Strickland rains blows on Dricus Du Plessis in crowd, weeks before title fight

Sean Strickland provided an unexpected sideshow at UFC 296. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Chris Unger via Getty Images)

Fans waiting to watch Sean Strickland face challenger Dricus du Plessis got some action a month earlier than expected at UFC 296 on Saturday.

The UFC middleweight champ attacked his future opponent in the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, vaulting over a row of seats to jump on the South African and level him with blows from above. Du Plessis did not appear to fight back, instead shielding his head as people in the crowd tried to break up the scrap.

Strickland and Du Plessis had been shown on the UFC broadcast moments earlier to advertise their scheduled fight at UFC 297 on Jan. 20, with Strickland turning around to playfully fire a finger gun at his opponent.

It is unclear what happened after that, but he appeared to ask the people in the row between him and Du Plessis to get out of the way before making his move.

what a nice guy Sean Strickland is. asked Gilbert Burns family to move before jumping on Dricus #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/BV3nINHLeL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 17, 2023

Here is the best angle of the Strickland/DDP brawlpic.twitter.com/N9Hy3VMpEN — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 17, 2023

Footage of DDP and Strickland getting pulled apart after coming to blows. pic.twitter.com/3YWAebvRKX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2023

The two fighters continued to spar on social media, with Strickland pointing to Du Plessis mocking his domestic abuse as a child during their news conference a day earlier.

I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast.



You're a man, on a world stage doing this in public



And what do you pick?



"You got abused as a kid ha" — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 17, 2023

Du Plessis responded by mocking Strickland's punching power.

Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl, also 20 January the security won’t be there to save your life when I’m on top. 🤣🤣🤣 #rentfree — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) December 17, 2023

Strickland is coming off the biggest win of his career, a stunning unanimous decision win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to capture the UFC middleweight title. The 32-year-old entered the fight as a +650 underdog, but was clearly the better fighter against a champion who had defeated six other challengers.

It has been an eventful few months for Strickland, as he also released a video last month showing him holding a man at gunpoint for allegedly "drunk stomping out a girl."

Du Plessis has been on the UFC's biggest rising stars over the past few years, winning all six of his fights with the promotion since 2020. His most recent win was over former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator to set up his date with Strickland.