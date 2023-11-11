UFC 295 video: Jamall Emmers starches Dennis Buzukja in 49 seconds to open card

NEW YORK – Jamall Emmers wasted no time getting the UFC’s 30th anniversary event off to a hot start at Madison Square Garden.

Emmers (20-7 MMA, 3-3 UFC) needed just 49 seconds to flatten Dennis Buzukja (11-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) with a vicious straight right hand and ground-and-pound to get the TKO stoppage at UFC 295. The bout was at a catchweight after Emmers missed the featherweight limit Friday.

Emmers made up for it with the performance, however, and managed to bring his octagon record back to .500.

“I had a lot of setbacks,” Emmers said while trying to contain his emotions during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “F*ck.”

The result marked the first stoppage loss of Buzukja’s career. Emmers, meanwhile, continued his up-and-down run in recent years, alternating wins and losses over his past seven fights.

