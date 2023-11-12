UFC 295 LIVE: Aspinall vs Pavlovich and Prochazka vs Pereira – fight updates and results tonight

UFC 295 will culminate in two title fights tonight as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clash for the vacant light-heavyweight belt, after Tom Aspinall faces Sergei Pavlovich for interim gold at heavyweight.

Prochazka relinquished the light-heavyweight title in 2022 after suffering an injury, and his successor Jamahal Hill succumbed to the same fate earlier this year. As such, the belt is vacant again, and Prochazka will bid to regain it from Pereira, who held the middleweight title from late 2022 until this spring.

In the co-main event, Aspinall goes up against Pavlovich in a meeting of quick finishers, as the heavyweights fight on short notice. The original main event of UFC 295 pitted heavyweight champ Jon Jones against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones opened the door for Aspinall vs Pavlovich.

Britain’s Aspinall has sealed all of his UFC wins in the first two rounds, while Pavlovich has earned all of his UFC victories in the opening frame.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 295 main card and prelims, below.

UFC 295 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Main event: Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clash for vacant light-heavyweight title

Prochazka relinquished title in 2022 due to injury; returns in bid to reclaim the gold

Pereira is former middleweight champion, fighting at 205lbs for the second time

Co-main event: Tom Aspinall faces Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title

Jon Jones was due to defend heavyweight belt vs Stipe Miocic but suffered injury

Donald Trump greeted by cheers upon arrival at UFC 295 in New York City

05:46 , Alex Pattle

Read our full report from UFC 295, right here:

Tom Aspinall becomes Britain’s third UFC champion with first-round KO of Pavlovich

05:21 , Alex Pattle

“I think in the end, it was right; I was out,” Prochazka says of the stoppage. “But I will never stop.

“S*** happens. For me, it’s a big learning. Let’s work on that and be back stronger than ever.

“Thank you, Alex, for that fight. I’ll be back.”

05:19 , Alex Pattle

“Adesanya, come to daddy,” Pereira says, taking aim at his middleweight rival and old kickboxing foe.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill is at ringside, calling for a fight with Pereira.

05:15 , Alex Pattle

Prochazka was hurt when he was dropped, and he was eating elbows while kneeling and trying to hold Pereira’s legs. He then fell to his back, with Pereira dropping straight into mount...

But even so, the stoppage looks a tad early. As soon as Marc Goddard steps in, Prochazka pops right back to his feet. Hmm.

Take nothing away from Pereira, though; he did his job.

Alex Pereira def. Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO (punches and elbows, 4:08).

05:12 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

A slower start to this round. Strong one-two by Prochazka, using awkward angles as usual. Now a hopping front kick to the body from the Czech.

He continues to mix up his offence, but Pereira comes back with a head kick – which is mainly blocked – and a series of kicks to the body and legs.

Prochazka with a couple of strong hooks and a nice elbow, and he has Pereira in trouble against the fence! He starts to grapple the Brazilian, but that gives Pereira a chance to reset...

The fighters move back into space. Pereira with a short left hook upstairs. Prochazka grabs ahold of him again, holding “Poatan” against the fence.

He tries a throw, but Pereira shakes him off. Now Pereira comes forward. Both men land leg kicks, before Prochazka lands a right hand over the top...

But Pereira comes back with a left hook that drops Prochazka!! Now elbows from Pereira, and it’s all over!!

PEREIRA, TWO-WEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!

05:05 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Prochazka edges forward early on, switching stances back and forth. Pereira, standing orthodox, kicks low a couple of times.

Nice rear uppercut from Prochazka, but he’s then dropped by a low kick! Another one, and he felt that...

One more. Prochazka comes back with a hook, but he’s stumbled by yet another leg kick. Only two minutes gone...

Good step-in cross by Prochazka, who sees a high kick blocked. Now the Czech goes for a single-leg takedown, backing Pereira up to the fence.

Pereira looks to defend with a guillotine choke, but he can’t quite secure it, and he’s dumped to the mat.

Time for Prochazka to get into this fight. He lands a nice elbow, but Pereira is doing a decent job at limiting his opponent’s offence from half-guard.

More solid elbows, though, by Prochazka. Great work by Pereira to stand, though!

He comes at Prochazka with a right hand late in the round.

05:00 , Alex Pattle

After the most intense staredown ever, HERE WE GO!

04:56 , Alex Pattle

Now here comes Prochazka, 31, to some very ominous music.

Prochazka, the first ever Czech UFC champion, won the belt from Glover Teixeira in June 2022 before relinquishing the gold later that year due to injury. He has not fought since.

Meanwhile, Blachowicz fought Magomed Ankalaev to a draw in December, with the vacant title on the line, meaning it stayed vacant.

Jamahal Hill then won it against Teixeira in January, before ALSO vacating it due to injury.

So, here we are...

04:53 , Alex Pattle

Here comes Pereira. The Brazilian, 36, won the middleweight belt one year ago, knocking out his old kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya to do so. In April, Adesanya reversed the result to regain the gold.

Pereira then debuted at 205lbs this summer, outpointing former champion Jan Blachowicz.

04:46 , Alex Pattle

What a moment. Now, for the main event...

Former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka bids to regain the vacant belt, facing ex-middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

This should be fun...

04:40 , Alex Pattle

Tom Aspinall def. Sergei Pavlovich via first-round knockout (punches, 1:09).

“I can’t even tell you, it’s been a crazy two-and-a-half weeks. If you ever get the chance to do something, and you’re scared to do it, you should definitely f***ing do it,” Aspinall says.

“I’ve never been as scared in my life as fighting this guy, but I believe in myself.”

Aspinall dedicates the win to his dad Andy, who’s on his team, and drapes the belt over his shoulder.

04:37 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

The heavyweights embrace each other at their final face-off. And we’re under way.

Both men stand orthodox. Hard outside low kick by Aspinall to get things going. Lots of feints from the Briton.

Front kick comes up just short for Aspinall, who then kicks low again. He’s tagged by a left hook up top, though!

Aspinall eats it... He sees a head kick blocked now.

OH! TWO RIGHT HANDS HURT PAVLOVICH, WITH A LEFT IN BETWEEN! HE’S DOWN!

A HAMMER FIST BY ASPINALL, AND IT’S OVER! BRITAIN STAND UP!

Aspinall is in tears!!

04:33 , Alex Pattle

Pavlovich’s sole loss came in his UFC debut, when he suffered an early TKO by Alistair Overeem. Since then, however, the 31-year-old has knocked out every opponent in Round 1.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Aspinall’s only UFC defeat came via injury in July 2022, when his knee gave out just seconds into his bout with Curtis Blaydes.

The Wigan fighter bounced back this July, however, stopping Marcin Tybura in Round 1.

Okay, everybody, brace yourselves... Here we go...

04:28 , Alex Pattle

Aspinall’s professional record stands at 13-3, with all of his wins having come via stoppage, while Pavlovich is 18-1 and has 15 stoppage wins.

Both men are 6-1 in the UFC. All of Pavlovich’s wins have come in Round 1; all of Aspinall’s have come in Round 1 or 2.

Not many fans and pundits expect this fight to last very long, and you can see why...

Now, here comes Pavlovich.

04:26 , Alex Pattle

Right, then... Co-main event time! Britain’s Tom Aspinall faces Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Jon Jones was due to defend the heavyweight belt against divisional great Stipe Miocic, but an injury forced Jones out of the fight on two weeks’ notice.

So, here we are...

Aspinall is out first – not to his usual walkout song (”Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield), but to “Englishman In New York” by Sting.

04:15 , Alex Pattle

Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via second-round TKO (punches, 3:15).

04:13 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

The pattern from Round 1 continues: Dern is landing in flurries, but Andrade’s counters – while fewer – are more powerful.

Decent counter left hook by Andrade, and Dern disengages. She comes back with a few straight shots, but they don’t really faze Andrade.

OH! Andrade catches Dern and drops her! She beckons Dern back to her feet, and pours on more punches! Dern is just winging shots with her chin hanging out... She’s so exposed.

She lands a few more clean, straight punches, though! But again, it’s Andrade with the power advantage, and it only takes one punch to drop Dern again!

Once more Andrade beckons Dern to her feet, before dropping her one more time! And the fight is waved off, rightly so.

04:08 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Dern kicks low and looks to fight behind the jab. Now a front kick and step-in jab, which irks Andrade.

Dern with a body-lock takedown now, but Andrade scrambles and stands. Andrade catches a kick, pushes back Dern and just misses with a left hook.

Andrade with a one-two upstairs, and although it’s out of range, it sets up a low kick. Again the Brazilian kicks low, harder this time.

Dern misses with a wild one-two but lands the subsequent left hand. Andrade is pressing forward now. Dern bursts forward with another couple of wild shots. They don’t land, and her chin is dangerously high...

Dern does land with her next entry, though, but she’s clipped by a counter punch and drops to a knee! Both women are landing now, and again Dern’s chin is so high...

She goes for a single-leg takedown from range, but Andrade defends it well.

OH! A right hook drops Dern in the final seconds of the round!!

03:51 , Alex Pattle

One fight left before tonight’s two title fights: Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade takes on longtime contender Mackenzie Dern.

And after a fair wait, here we go!

03:46 , Alex Pattle

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Matt Frevola via first-round knockout (head kick, 1:31).

Frevola was trying to move along the fence to his right, but Saint-Denis cut him off with that head kick.

Frevola applauds the Frenchman as the result is read aloud.

03:43 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Lots of boos for Saint-Denis and cheers for Frevola, followed by “U-S-A” chants.

Saint-Denis opens up with a head kick, which is largely blocked. Now he kicks low. Frevola with a decent counter left hook from his orthodox stance – which Saint-Denis also utilises here.

Now the Frenchman goes southpaw and drops the American with a body kick! It seemed to be the force of the blow that did it, rather than anything else.

Saint-Denis follows Frevola to the mat and a scramble ensues. They stand, and Frevola lifts and dumps down the tourist!

Saint-Denis stands now, though, then DROPS FREVOLA WITH A CLEAN HEAD KICK! OH! FREVOLA IS HALF-OUT!

One follow-up punch on the downed American, but even that wasn’t necessary! It’s all over!

03:32 , Alex Pattle

Next up: Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis, in what should be a fun lightweight affair.

It’s also a clash of veterans on Veterans Day! Frevola served in the US army, while Saint-Denis is a former French special-forces officer.

03:26 , Alex Pattle

Diego Lopes def. Pat Sabatini via first-round knockout (punches, 1:30).

Emphatic!

03:24 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Sabatini with a winging hook that hurts Lopes, who is rocking an audacious mullet...

A grappling scramble ensues, and Lopes catches Sabatini with a right hand off the break! It wobbles Sabatini, and Lopes follows up with more shots to drop his opponent!

More punches with Sabatini on the mat, and Lopes turns off his lights! It’s all over in Round 1!

Lopes goes over to Trump to celebrate, with the ex-US president applauding him.

03:16 , Alex Pattle

Here’s how the main card looks:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

We start with Lopes vs Sabatini!

03:13 , Alex Pattle

Look who’s in the building...

Donald Trump greeted by cheers upon arrival at UFC 295

03:00 , Alex Pattle

Steve Erceg def. Alessandro Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

And onto the main card!

02:59 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Erceg controls Costa against the fence early in this final round. Costa deters the Aussie with an elbow, though.

The flyweights move into the open, where Erceg lands a sharp jab then shoots for a takedown. Solid defence by Costa, but he’s up against the fence for now.

Not for long, though. Out in the open, Erceg eats a wild right hook from Costa.

Erceg gets ahold of the Brazilian and looks for various trips, but none of them quite come off.

Erceg is racking up control time, in any case. And to the judges we go.

02:52 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Erceg lands a couple of straight punches then displays good head movement to avoid counter shots, but Costa starts landing heavy punches!

He’s winding up but catching Erceg, who does well to stay composed... He sprawls well as Costa tries a single-leg.

But Costa eventually secures the takedown after getting the Australian to the fence, and he’s in half-guard.

Costa takes the back but is too high, and Erceg slips out from under him. Now it’s Erceg who has the back! Costa stands and the pair grapple against the cage wall.

Costa tries an ambitious flying armbar, but to no avail.

OH! Brutal hook on point for Costa, and the Brazilian drops Erceg! He follows him to the mat, but Erceg uses Costa’s momentum against him and ends up on top at the end of the round, landing a nice elbow.

02:46 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Costa with a winging left hand then a right, both of which land to some degree.

Harsh low kicks from Costa now, before he tags Erceg with a counter left hook. A follow-up right just misses.

The next effort lands, though! Erceg comes back with a stinging jab. Now he catches Costa on the end of a right cross. And another.

Right and left hooks land for Costa again, though. Erceg with a knee to the body in a brief clinch, then a right hook upstairs, off the break.

OH! Erceg feints a jab and hides a cross behind it, dropping Costa! Erceg quickly takes mount and then the back, and he almost has a rear naked choke...

It’s so close but not quite on, and he eventually gives up. Costa scrambles and stands late in the round.

02:39 , Alex Pattle

We round out the prelims with a men’s flyweight bout: Steve Erceg faces Alessandro Costa, who steps in for Matt Schnell.

02:32 , Alex Pattle

Loopy Godinez def. Tabatha Ricci via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28).

Godinez becomes the first woman to win four UFC fights in one calendar year!

Not many people will agree with that first scorecard, although that may be in part because the commentary team didn’t give Ricci enough credit – in my opinion.

02:28 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Godinez gets after Ricci with urgency. It seems like there’s a clash of heads, and Godinez feels her forehead...

Ricci again rolls under a punch and secures a body lock. She has Godinez against the fence and is kneeing her in the thigh.

Godinez manages to create space and circle away. Her nose is bloodied up now. Ricci shoots for a single-leg from range, but Godinez sprawls well. That’s six successful takedown defences out of six.

Clean right cross from Ricci; Godinez responds in kind. Ricci switches stances back and forth. Nice front kick to the body from her.

Godinez grabs a single-leg but can’t complete the takedown. The fight ends with the strawweights trading straight punches.

We’ll go to the scorecards.

02:21 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Nice knee to the body by Godinez in a brief clinch. Ricci then walks onto a jab.

Ricci’s range is off; she’s throwing a lot, but she’s too far away for the most part. She kicks low well, though.

Good step-in left hook by Godinez, then a right! Ricci kicks high but only finds the guard of Godinez.

Stern jab by Godinez, who kicks low now. Godinez backs up to defend a double-leg takedown, then tags Ricci with a right hook upstairs!

Decent head kick by Ricci, however! It’s partially blocked but still gets Godinez’s attention.

Clean left hook for Godinez, who follows up with straight punches but steps onto an elbow! She hits the mat for the second time in this fight – and at the end of the round, just like last time!

02:15 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both fighters stand orthodox. Lots of twitchy movements from Ricci.

Godinez seems happy to just get a read in the first minute, but now she opens up with a couple of low kicks and punches up top.

Ricci catches her with a nice straight punch, but Godinez fires back in kind. Ricci rolls under a punch and gets a body lock; she forces Godinez to the fence but is unable to get a takedown before Godinez breaks free.

The strawweights move into space. Two good left hooks from Godinez, the latter of which drops Ricci!

Ricci stays composed and stands, and she’s able to hold Godinez against the fence, recovering all the while.

Again the fighters move into space. There’s a period of inaccuracy from both women, until Ricci drops Godinez to a knee with the final punch of the round!!

01:54 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez in a women’s strawweight bout.

A bit of a wait for this one to get under way.

Aaaaaaaand finally, we’ll get going.

01:50 , Alex Pattle

Mateusz Rebecki def. Roosevelt Roberts via first-round submission (armbar, 3:08).

01:48 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Roberts is stepping in on short notice for Nurullo Aliev, who suffered an injury this week.

Aliev gets off to a fast start, taking down Roberts and controlling him on the canvas. Roberts eventually stands, but Rebecki slips behind and takes the back, dragging Roberts to the mat again.

The lightweights are positioned by the fence, and Rebecki has both hooks in. He’s working on an armbar... and he gets it!

A clinical performance for Rebecki!

01:42 , Alex Pattle

More lightweight action next, as Mateusz Rebecki faces Roosevelt Roberts.

01:35 , Alex Pattle

Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev fight to majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28).

A fair result, and speaking of results, here’s your rundown of the early-prelim results:

Jared Gordon def. Mark Madsen via first-round TKO (4:42)

John Castaneda def. Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joshua Van def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers def. Dennis Buzukja via first-round TKO (0:49)

01:31 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Sadykhov secures a takedown early in this final round, but Borshchev is able to stand with relative ease.

Nice body shots from both lightweights, including a knee from Sadykhov, who eventually slips under a jab and lifts Borshchev with a double-leg.

He completes the takedown, but again Borshchev does well to stand and get back to his bread and butter: mixing kicks and punches to the head and body of Sadykhov.

Borshchev is getting the better of these exchanges, and he actually could be on course to secure a draw here, after a good first round but a second round that was clearly Sadykhov’s...

Lovely drive double-leg by Sadykhov late in the round, but Borshchev stands one more time.

01:25 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Beautiful head movement from Borshchev, who also flits in and out of range nicely, showing off his kickboxing pedigree with some clean shots to the head and body.

Borshchev kicks to the body, and Sadykhov returns fire with a hook to the body.

OH! But against the run of the action, Sadykhov wobbles Borshchev with a hook upstairs! He follows up with a clean head kick, which drops Borshchev! The NYC crowd has come to life!

Sadykhov follows his opponent to the mat, but Borshchev is cognisant enough to get closed guard. He’s been cut open to his forehead, however... It looks like an elbow did the damage!

The fighters scramble and stand, and Sadykhov is stalking Borshchev now...

Sadykhov gets a takedown, but Borshchev makes it to the buzzer!

01:19 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Sadykhov and Borshchev both stand southpaw. Lots of feints from Sadykhov early on, while Borshchev kicks low.

Sadykhov gets ahold of his fellow lightweight and forces him to the fence, landing a good knee to the body before Borshchev gets free and circles away.

Slick left hook to the head then an uppercut to the body by Borshchev, who then kicks Sadykhov’s lead leg out from under him twice.

Again Sadykhov drops to the mat after a low kick from Borshchev. Clean left hook up top by Borshchev, who’s had a great first round.

01:13 , Alex Pattle

We kick things off with a lightweight bout between Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev.

01:00 , Alex Pattle

Right, then! It’s time for the regular prelims – and with them, our round-by-round fight updates!

UFC 295 LIVE: McGregor, Diaz and Lesnar paydays revealed

00:45 , Alex Pattle

And in OTHER news this week(!)...

Numerous fight purses for Conor McGregor and other major UFC stars have been revealed amid an antitrust lawsuit against the MMA promotion.

An antitrust case is a lawsuit concerning claims of anti-competitive business practices – the likes of which can lead to unfair competition and price fixing, among other issues. The lawsuit against the UFC was initiated in 2014, with ex-UFC fighters Jon Fitch and Cung Le among the plaintiffs, and it became a class-action lawsuit earlier this year. The case covers any fighter who competed in the organisation between 16 December 2010 and 30 June 2017.

A judge has now pushed for various records relating to the case to be unsealed, and that has led to the revelation of numerous fighter payouts. Journalists at Bloody Elbow were able to access some of the unsealed documents, including an “Internal Zuffa Bout Compensation” report.

The document contained details of fighter compensation, including disclosed and undisclosed payments, as well as information on side letters – agreements separate from the main contract – and bonuses.

The report did not name fighters, but its details enabled journalists to discern which fighter was which – including McGregor, Nate Diaz, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and others.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Brock Lesnar paydays revealed amid UFC lawsuit

UFC 295 LIVE: Major news about UFC in 2024

00:30 , Alex Pattle

In other news this week...

The UFC has announced its first three pay-per-view main events of 2024, with the middleweight title and men’s featherweight and bantamweight belts set to be contested.

In the main event of UFC 297 in January, Sean Strickland is set to defend the middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis. At UFC 298 in February, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight belt against Ilia Topuria. And in March, Sean O’Malley puts his bantamweight gold on the line against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299.

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon is then rumoured to take place at UFC 300 in April.

More here:

UFC announces three major title fights will kick off 2024

UFC 295 LIVE: Jon Jones apologises to Stipe Miocic after fight cancellation

00:15 , Alex Pattle

Here’s what Jon Jones had to say after his fight with Stipe Miocic was cancelled:

“Thank you to everybody who’s checked in with me to see how I was feeling. Obviously a very sad situation, very upset, but I’ve been through a lot of things in life, and injuries is a part of being an athlete.

“I want to thank the UFC for getting me into one of the best doctors in the country, Dr Neal ElAttrache. Thank you to Dr Neal ElAttrache and his staff members over here in California for seeing me so quick. I wanted to say thank you to Stipe Miocic for all the work that he’s put in. Also, sorry to Stipe and his team. This comes with the territory.

“Thank you to all my coaches and training partners, everyone who has helped me get this far – can’t even say to the fight, but the goal is to get surgery tomorrow and get back to work as soon as possible. I guess it’ll be Stipe and I at a later date, and that’s my plan.”

More from Jones here:

UFC icon Jon Jones breaks silence on injury as surgery looms

UFC 295 LIVE: Tom Aspinall admits he is ‘scared’ about Sergei Pavlovich fight

00:00 , Alex Pattle

“I’m pretty scared, but I do my best work scared,” Aspinall said earlier this week, discussing his clash with Pavlovich.

“He’s a scary, intimidating guy. But fear is something I have a really good relationship with. It gives me a superpower – the more scared I am, the better I do in the fight.

“I’m the ‘Honey Badger’ moving forward, so I’m happy with that. That’s cool.”

The honey badger, also known as the ratel, is a mammal that resides in Africa and Asia, and is known for its ferocity in the face of attack from larger predators.

A number of sportspeople have previously adopted the nickname, including Australian rugby player Nick Cummins and NFL star Tyrann Mathieu.

More from Aspinall on his ‘scared’ mindset:

Tom Aspinall admits he’s ‘scared’ ahead of UFC title fight

UFC 295 LIVE: Tom Aspinall makes vow for Sergei Pavlovich fight

Saturday 11 November 2023 23:45 , Alex Pattle

Tom Aspinall has vowed that “someone is getting finished” in his fight with Sergei Pavlovich tonight, when the pair clash for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Aspinall will bid to become Britain’s third ever UFC champion when he faces Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 295. The bout with the Russian was arranged after the original main event, between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and divisional great Stipe Miocic, was cancelled when Jones suffered an injury.

Ahead of UFC 295, Aspinall spoke to Britain’s first UFC champion Michael Bisping, who noted the similarities between the 30-year-old’s record and that of Pavlovich, 31.

Here’s what Aspinall had to say in response:

Tom Aspinall makes UFC 295 vow ahead of Sergei Pavlovich fight

UFC 295 LIVE: Full fight card tonight (subject to late changes!)

Saturday 11 November 2023 23:30 , Alex Pattle

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Prelims

Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Roosevelt Roberts (lightweight)

Nadim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)

Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers (featherweight)

UFC 295 card in full with two titles on the line

UFC 295: How to watch online and on TV tonight

Saturday 11 November 2023 23:15 , Alex Pattle

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster's app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC's Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch UFC 295 online and on TV tonight

UFC 295: Prelim and main-card timings tonight

Saturday 11 November 2023 23:05 , Alex Pattle

The early prelims have just begun, with the regular prelims due at 1am GMT (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

Our round-by-round fight updates will begin at 1am GMT, when the regular prelims begin. At that point, we’ll also provide a round-up of the early prelim results!

What time does UFC 295 start tonight?

Saturday 11 November 2023 21:51 , Alex Pattle

