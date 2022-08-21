UFC 278 results, highlights: Paulo Costa decisions Luke Rockhold in bloody brawl, ex-champ retires

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Paulo Costa of Brazil punches Luke Rockhold in a middleweight fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold delivered a wild, wild West-style bar brawl in the co-main event of UFC 278 Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The men were both exhausted and covered with blood — most of it Rockhold’s — as the bout wound to a conclusion. Costa had Rockhold’s back and was going for a rear naked choke.

With about 20 seconds left, Rockhold reversed position and then began rubbing the blood that was on his face into Costa’s face. The crowd went wild when a replay was shown on the video boards inside the arena, but it was just one crazy moment in a wild fight.

Costa won by 30-27 scores on all three cards in a fight in which the men just clubbed each other repeatedly with kicks and punches. Rockhold spent the last half of the fight mainly hanging against the cage because he was so tired, but he’d throw a kick or a punch every so often that would hurt Costa.

When it was over, Rockhold removed his gloves. He embraced UFC broadcast analyst Joe Rogan, who was interviewing him, and bear-hugged him. He kissed Rogan on the top of his head and left his blood all over Rogan’s white shirt.

He was emotional because the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion had decided to retire.

“I can’t do this s*** any more,” the 37-year-old Rockhold, who hadn’t fought since losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in 2019, said to Rogan. “I gave it my all but I’m f***ing old.”

When Rockhold left the cage, his former teammate and close friend, Daniel Cormier, left the broadcast booth and embraced Rockhold. As Rockhold made his way to the locker room, he was greeted by fighters Marlon “Chito” Vera, Jalin Turner, fight manager Ali Abdelaziz and many others.