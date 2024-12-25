UFC in 2024: A ridiculously robust look at the stats, streaks, skids and record-setters

Now that the year has come to a close, and with a major assist from UFC research analyst and live statistics producers Michael Carroll, here are some of 2024's most significant milestones from the events, the fights and individual performances.

EVENT FEATS

Individual Events

The UFC held 42 events in 21 different cities across 10 countries and five continents.

Within those events, there were 517 fights across 12 different weight classes (including catchweight bouts).

Those 517 fights combined for a total cage time of 101 hours, 32 minutes and 25 seconds.

The longest event of the year was "UFC Fight Night 248: Moreno vs. Albazi" in Edmonton, at 3:06:38.

"UFC Fight Night 248: Moreno vs. Albazi" had 3:06:38 of total fight time, the third-longest event in history behind UFC 263 (3:19:32) and UFC 251 (3:07:27).

The shortest event of the year was "UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates" in Las Vegas, at 1:18:26.

At those events, the UFC drew an announced total attendance of 366,269 for a live gate total of $144,882,135 (Note: live-gate was not announced for 24 events).

UFC held the first combat sports event in history at Sphere in Las Vegas with UFC 306.

The highest reported attended event of the year was "UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2" in Mexico City (21,546), while the lowest attended events were the VIP-only cards at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The highest reported income gate of the year was "UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili" at Sphere in Las Vegas ($21,829,245) while the lowest reported income gate of the year was "UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot" in Atlantic City ($2,180,601).

In 2024, 174 fight-night bonuses were given out for a sum of $9,950,000 million. That included four $300,000 bonuses at UFC 300 in April.

In 2024, athletes were paid $8,280,500 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance money.

The most knockouts at a single event went to "UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot" with eight.

"UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot" featured eight TKO/knockout results, tied with eight other events for the most in company history.

The most submissions at a single event went to "UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura" with six.

The most fights to go to a decision at a single event went to six different events with nine decisions each.

Betting favorites went 367-146. Four fights ended in a draw, no contest or had even odds.

Betting favorites went 32-10 in event headliners.

"UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway" had the most favorites come through victorious, with 12 of 13 winning. On the flip side, seven underdogs won at "UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis."

A total of 39 fighters officially missed weight for their respective contests. The 34 fighters in that group to compete went 18-16 in their respective bouts.

A total of 103 fighters made their UFC debut in 2024. Those fighters went 46-57. Debuting fighters who faced an opponent with at least one bout of UFC experience went 29-39.

A variety of circumstances caused a total of 24 UFC main event or co-main event fights to be adjusted, postponed or canceled entirely.

DIVISIONAL INFO

Heavyweight

Number of fights: 33Knockouts: 13Submissions: FourDecisions: SixChampion at beginning of year: Jon JonesChampion at end of year: JonesMost fights in divisional history: Andrei Arlovski (42)Longest winning streak in division: Mick Parkin (four)Most wins in divisional history: Arlovski (23)Most stoppages in divisional history: Derrick Lewis (15)Most knockouts in divisional history: Lewis (15)Most submissions in divisional history: Frank Mir (eight)Most fight-night bonuses: Stipe Miocic (nine)

Light heavyweight

Number of fights: 33Knockouts: 17Submissions: FourDecisions: 12Champion at beginning of year: Alex PereiraChampion at end of year: PereiraMost fights in divisional history: Ovince Saint Preux (26)Longest winning streak in division: Carlos Ulberg (seven)Most wins in divisional history: Jones (20)Most stoppages in divisional history: Glover Teixeira (13)Most knockouts in divisional history: Chuck Liddell (10)Most submissions in divisional history: Teixeira (six)Most fight-night bonuses: Teixeira (10)

Middleweight

Number of fights: 60Knockouts: 20Submissions: 13Decisions: 25Other: TwoChampion at beginning of year: Sean StricklandChampion at end of year: Dricus Du PlessisMost fights in divisional history: Brad Tavares (25)Longest winning streak in division: Du Plessis (eight)Most wins in divisional history: Michael Bisping (16)Most stoppages in divisional history: Gerald Meerschaert (12)Most knockouts in divisional history: Anderson Silva, Uriah Hall and Thiago Santos (eight)Most submissions in divisional history: Meerschaert (11)Most fight-night bonuses: Silva (12)

Welterweight

Number of fights: 63Knockouts: 23Submissions: SevenDecisions: 32Other: OneChampion at beginning of year: Leon EdwardsChampion at end of year: Belal MuhammadMost fights in divisional history: Neil Magny (34)Longest winning streak in division: Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena (seven)Most wins in divisional history: Magny (22)Most stoppages in divisional history: Matt Brown (15)Most knockouts in divisional history: Brown (13)Most submissions in divisional history: Gunnar Nelson (seven)Most fight-night bonuses: Chris Lytle (10)

Lightweight

Number of fights: 66Knockouts: 22Submissions: 10Decisions: 34Champion at beginning of year: Islam MakhachevChampion at end of year: MakhachevMost fights in divisional history: Jim Miller (42)Longest winning streak in division: Makhachev (13)Most wins in divisional history: Miller (24)Most stoppages in divisional history: Miller (17)Most knockouts in divisional history: Dustin Poirier and Drew Dober (nine)Most submissions in divisional history: Miller (11)Most fight-night bonuses: Joe Lauzon (15)

Featherweight

Number of fights: 63Knockouts: 24Submissions: 13Decisions: 28Champion at beginning of year: Alexander VolkanovskiChampion at end of year: Ilia TopuriaMost fights in divisional history: Max Holloway and Darren Elkins (27)Longest winning streak in division: Movsar Evloev (eight)Most wins in divisional history: Holloway (20)Most stoppages in divisional history: Holloway (11)Most knockouts in divisional history: Holloway (nine)Most submissions in divisional history: Charles Oliveira (six)Most fight-night bonuses: Cub Swanson (11)

Bantamweight

Number of fights: 64Knockouts: EightSubmissions: 10Decisions: 45Other: OneChampion at beginning of year: Sean O'MalleyChampion at end of year: Merab DvalishviliMost fights in divisional history: Pedro Munhoz (22)Longest winning streak in division: Dvalishvili (10)Most wins in divisional history: Aljamain Sterling (14)Most stoppages in divisional history: Marlon Vera (10)Most knockouts in divisional history: T.J. Dillashaw (seven)Most submissions in divisional history: Rani Yahya and Urijah Faber (six)Most fight-night bonuses: O'Malley (nine)

Women's bantamweight

Number of fights: 21Knockouts: FourSubmissions: FiveDecisions: 12Champion at beginning of year: None (title vacant)Champion at end of year: Julianna PeñaMost fights in divisional history: Raquel Pennington (18)Longest winning streak in division: Ailin Perez (four)Most wins in divisional history: Amanda Nunes (13)Most stoppages in divisional history: Nunes (eight)Most knockouts in divisional history: Nunes (six)Most submissions in divisional history: Ronda Rousey (three)Most fight-night bonuses: Rousey (seven)

Flyweight

Number of fights: 43Knockouts: 11Submissions: SevenDecisions: 24Other: OneChampion at beginning of year: Alexandre PantojaChampion at end of year: PantojaMost fights in divisional history: Joseph Benavidez (19)Longest winning streak in division: Pantoja (seven)Most wins in divisional history: Pantoja, Benavidez and Demetrious Johnson (13)Most stoppages in divisional history: Pantoja, Johnson and Deiveson Figueiredo (seven)Most knockouts in divisional history: Benavidez (five)Most submissions in divisional history: Pantoja and Johnson (five)Most fight-night bonuses: Johnson (nine)

Women's flyweight

Number of fights: 29Knockouts: TwoSubmissions: FourDecisions: 23Champion at beginning of year: Alexa GrassoChampion at end of year: Valentina ShevchenkoMost fights in divisional history: Katlyn Cerminara (14)Longest winning streak in division: Manon Fiorot (seven)Most wins in divisional history: Shevchenko (10)Most stoppages in divisional history: Gillian Robertson (seven)Most knockouts in divisional history: Shevchenko (four)Most submissions in divisional history: Robertson (six)Most fight-night bonuses: Molly McCann (three)

Strawweight

Number of fights: 38Knockouts: TwoSubmissions: SixDecisions: 29Other: OneChampion at beginning of year: Zhang WeiliChampion at end of year: WeiliMost fights in divisional history: Angela Hill (25)Longest winning streak in division: Tatiana Suarez (six)Most wins in divisional history: Hill (11)Most stoppages in divisional history: Jessica Andrade (six)Most knockouts in divisional history: Andrade (four)Most submissions in divisional history: Mackenzie Dern (four)Most fight-night bonuses: Andrade (nine)

Championship feats

Raquel Pennington became UFC champion in her 18th octagon appearance at UFC 297, the most octagon appearances for any first-time female titleholder in company history.

Dricus Du Plessis became the first South African champion in history with his middleweight title win at UFC 297.

Du Plessis became the fifth fighter in UFC history to force a title change by split decision with his win at UFC 297.

Ilia Topuria became the first Georgian champion in history with his featherweight title win at UFC 298.

Sean O'Malley landed 220 significant strikes at UFC 299, the single-fight record for a bantamweight championship bout.

Max Holloway became the first fighter in history to win an interim, undisputed and BMF title with his UFC 300 victory.

Holloway’s knockout at the 4:59 mark of Round 5 at UFC 300 marked the latest stoppage in a UFC championship fight and tied for the latest stoppage overall in a UFC fight.

Islam Makhachev became the fourth lightweight champion to reach three consecutive title defenses with his UFC 302 win. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson and B.J. Penn also accomplished the feat.

Dustin Poirier became the ninth fighter in UFC history to go 0-3 in undisputed championship fights with his UFC 302 loss.

Tom Aspinall became the third fighter in history to achieve an interim title defense at UFC 304. Andrei Arlovski (heavyweight) and Renan Barao (bantamweight) also accomplished the feat.

Belal Muhammad became the first Palestinian champion in history with his welterweight title win at UFC 304.

Valentina Shevchenko became the first two-time women’s flyweight champion in history at UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili became the second Georgian champion in history with his bantamweight title win at UFC 306. Topuria also accomplished the feat.

Dvalishvili became the third fighter in history to win an undisputed championship after starting 0-2 in the promotion at UFC 306. Rafael dos Anjos and Miesha Tate also accomplished the feat.

Julianna Peña became the second two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion at UFC 307

Alex Pereira became the seventh fighter to record three UFC title defenses in a calendar year with his UFC 307 title win. Frank Shamrock (1998), Tito Ortiz (2001), Matt Hughes (2002), Chuck Liddell (2006), Demetrious Johnson (2013) and Kamaru Usman (2021) have also accomplished the feat.

Pereira set a new record for shortest time between three UFC title defenses at 175 days at UFC 307. Ronda Rousey held the previous record at 189 days.

Jon Jones extended his record for most overall title fight victories to 16 victories with his heavyweight defense at UFC 309.

Jones became the fourth fighter history to earn title defenses in two weight classes with his UFC 309 win. Henry Cejudo, Amanda Nunes and Daniel Cormier also accomplished the feat.

Kai Asakura became the fourth fighter in modern history to make his promotional debut against an established champion, not counting special circumstances, at UFC 310.

Individual feats

Jimmy Flick earned a stoppage victory at UFC 297 despite a -34 (3 vs. 37) significant strike differential, the largest statistical comeback finish in flyweight history.

Jasmine Jasudavicius' +300 total strike differential (326 vs. 26) at UFC 297 marked the women's record and a new overall promotional record for a three-round fight.

Rodolfo Vieira became the first in history to earn four submission victories by arm-triangle choke with his win at UFC Fight Night 236.

Robelis Despaigne's 18-second knockout at UFC 299 marked the second-fastest finish by a debuting heavyweight in history behind Todd Duffee’s seven-second win at UFC 102.

Igor Severino became the first fighter in history to suffer a disqualification loss for biting at UFC on ESPN 53.

Kayla Harrison became the first two-time Olympic gold medalist to compete for the company with her UFC 300 debut.

Derrick Lewis became the first in history with 15 knockouts in UFC competition at UFC on ESPN 56.

Edson Barboza became the first to compete in 10 Fight of the Night awarded bouts with his loss at UFC Fight Night 241.

Makhachev became the third fighter in history to achieve a 14-fight UFC winning streak with his UFC 302 win. Anderson Silva and Kamaru Usman also accomplished the feat.

Makhachev became the sixth fighter in history to earn submission victories with five or more different techniques with his UFC 302 win. Frank Mir, Chris Lytle, Charles Oliveira, Stefan Struve and Jim Miller also accomplished the feat.

Punahele Soriano landed 136 significant ground strikes at UFC on ESPN 57, a single-fight record for any bout in company history.

Brunno Ferreira earned the eighth knockout in history stemming from a spinning back elbow with his UFC on ESPN 57 win.

Westin Wilson earned just the 12th triangle-armbar submission in history at UFC on ESPN 58.

Montel Jackson's 18-second knockout at UFC on ESPN 59 marked the second-fastest finish in bantamweight history behind Erik Perez’s 17-second win at UFC 150.

Jean Silva's two victories in a 14-day stretch (UFC 303, UFC on ESPN 59) tied the record for the third-shortest turnaround in modern company history. Khamzat Chimaev holds the record at 10 days.

Tony Ferguson set the record for most consecutive losses in company history with his eighth in a row at UFC on ABC 7.

Valter Walker earned the fourth heel hook submission win in heavyweight history at UFC 305.

Gerald Meerschaert set a record for most finishes in middleweight history with his 12th at UFC on ESPN 62. He was previously tied with Anderson Silva at 11.

Dvalishvili achieved the first 10-fight winning streak in bantamweight history at UFC 306.

Anthony Hernandez outlanded his opponent by +128 significant strikes at UFC Fight Night 245, a new single-fight middleweight record. Rich Franklin held the previous record (+106) in his UFC 58 victory over David Loiseau.

Hernandez landed 97 significant ground strikes at UFC Fight Night 245, a new single-fight middleweight record.

Hernandez attempted 29 takedowns at UFC Fight Night 245, a new single-fight middleweight record.

Shara Magomedov earned the 11th knockout in history stemming from a spinning back fist at UFC 308. It was the first to stem from a double spinning backfist.

Holloway's record-setting run of 29 consecutive octagon appearances without a knockdown came to an end at UFC 308.

Carlos Prates, Charles Johnson and Joaquin Buckley were the only fighters to go 4-0 in the octagon in 2024.

Jim Miller extended his record for most victories to 27 at UFC 309.

Charles Oliveira became the first fight to be awarded 20 career fight night bonuses with his Fight of the Night at UFC 309.

Muslim Salikhov became the first in history to earn multiple knockouts stemming from a spinning wheel kick at UFC 309.

Clay Guida set a new high for most losses in company history with his 19th octagon defeat at UFC 310.

Movsar Evloev became the first in history to start 9-0 in the promotion with all decision wins after his UFC 310 victory.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry brought a combined 33-0 record into their UFC 310 matchup, the highest combined undefeated record in a single fight in company history.

Cub Swanson set a new high for featherweight bonuses with his 11th at UFC on ESPN 63.

