UEFA confirm Jude Bellingham clear to play for England after controversial hand gesture

Jude Bellingham is able to play in England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland after UEFA elected not to immediately enforce his ban for a seemingly crude gesture following his dramatic equaliser against Slovakia.

Bellingham was investigated for a “potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct” after he motioned towards his crotch while appearing to look in the direction of the Slovakia bench on Sunday. The midfielder insists the gesture was an “inside joke”, aimed not at the opposition but a group of “close friends” seated in the stands nearby.

Bellingham, however, was this fined €30,000 (about £25,000) and hit with a one-game suspension which, crucially, will not be immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary one-year period.

It means that Bellingham is able to play in England’s quarter-final with Switzerland on Saturday in what is a huge boost to Gareth Southgate.

A statement from UEFA this morning read: “The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to fine the English Football Association player Jude Bellingham €30,000 and to suspend him for a total of one UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible for violating the basic rules of decent conduct.

“Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one (1) year, starting from the date of the present decision.”

As well as Bellingham’s charge, the FA have been hit with fines totaling €11,000 following their last-16 match with Slovakia.

They have been fined €10,000 for crowd disturbances and a further €1,000 for supporters lighting of fireworks.