Uefa confirm baffling Golden Boot decision ahead of Euro 2024 final

Uefa have confirmed how the Golden Boot will be awarded after the Euro 2024 final on Sunday, with Harry Kane still in the running to claim it for a second major international tournament.

Having scored six times at the 2018 World Cup to claim top scorer on that occasion, the Bayern Munich front man and Three Lions skipper has netted three so far in Germany this summer.

Scoring from the penalty spot against Netherlands in the semis - after also finding the target against Denmark and in extra time against Slovakia - put Kane level at the top with Dani Olmo of Spain, Cody Gakpo of Netherlands, Jamal Musiala of hosts Germany, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz.

Until now, though, if it stayed the same way that would simply mean the qualifying criteria came into force: the top scorer with most assists claimed the award, with minutes played the next differentiator if players were still level.

But Uefa have announced that the Golden Boot this year will instead be shared between all players who finish level with the most goals.

As such, it’ll be shared by six players as things stand - but that could even increase if Jude Bellingham or Fabian Ruiz score in the final, for example, or another player hits a brace.

One more strike for Kane or Olmo in Berlin, though, and they will claim it for themselves in solo fashion - as well as the much more important factor of taking their nations one step closer to winning Euro 2024 itself.