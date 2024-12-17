Udinese Suffer Massive Injury Blow Ahead Of Coppa Italia Round Of 16 Tie Against Inter Milan

Udinese Suffer Massive Injury Blow Ahead Of Coppa Italia Round Of 16 Tie Against Inter Milan

Udinese could meet high-flying Inter Milan without star midfielder Sandi Lovric in Thursday’s Coppa Italia last-16 tie.

According to TuttoUdine via FCInter1908, the Slovenian star will not be at Kosta Runjaic’s disposal for the upcoming clash at Giuseppe Meazza.

Indeed, a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals will be on the line when Inter take on Udinese in two days.

Simone Inzaghi’s team received a timely confidence boost, demolishing fierce Serie A rivals Lazio 6-0 on Monday evening.

That was a perfect response to last midweek’s UEFA Champions League heartache at Bayer Leverkusen.

Moreover, Inter will take on an injury-hit opposition this Thursday.

Sandi Lovric to Skip Inter Milan vs Udinese Coppa Italia Last-16 tie

Lovric had to leave the pitch in Saturday’s league defeat against Napoli.

Unfortunately for Udinese, the 26-year-old has failed to recover from a muscular problem.

Therefore, Runjaic must find a suitable replacement for his midfield metronome.

Lovric’s injury will likely devastate Udinese’s creativity.

Indeed, he has been the beating heart of the Friulians’ engine room this season.

Without their first-team stalwart, Udinese’s prospects at Meazza look bleak.

Adding to this sentiment, Inter have beaten the Udine outfit in their last four meetings, netting at least twice on each occasion.