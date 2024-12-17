Udinese Suffer Massive Injury Blow Ahead Of Coppa Italia Round Of 16 Tie Against Inter Milan
Udinese could meet high-flying Inter Milan without star midfielder Sandi Lovric in Thursday’s Coppa Italia last-16 tie.
According to TuttoUdine via FCInter1908, the Slovenian star will not be at Kosta Runjaic’s disposal for the upcoming clash at Giuseppe Meazza.
Indeed, a place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals will be on the line when Inter take on Udinese in two days.
Simone Inzaghi’s team received a timely confidence boost, demolishing fierce Serie A rivals Lazio 6-0 on Monday evening.
That was a perfect response to last midweek’s UEFA Champions League heartache at Bayer Leverkusen.
Moreover, Inter will take on an injury-hit opposition this Thursday.
Sandi Lovric to Skip Inter Milan vs Udinese Coppa Italia Last-16 tie
Lovric had to leave the pitch in Saturday’s league defeat against Napoli.
Unfortunately for Udinese, the 26-year-old has failed to recover from a muscular problem.
Therefore, Runjaic must find a suitable replacement for his midfield metronome.
Lovric’s injury will likely devastate Udinese’s creativity.
Indeed, he has been the beating heart of the Friulians’ engine room this season.
Without their first-team stalwart, Udinese’s prospects at Meazza look bleak.
Adding to this sentiment, Inter have beaten the Udine outfit in their last four meetings, netting at least twice on each occasion.