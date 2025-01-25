Udinese’s Kosta Runjaic previews Roma return leg: “Roma are superior in quality to us.”

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic previewed Sunday’s return leg with Roma in Friuli.

In today’s press conference, Runjaic reflected on the first leg at the Olimpico which saw Roma win 3-0.

“We started the season well, we lost that game, then they changed a lot. The Roma players had played well against us but we also gave a disappointing performance, conceding easy goals.”

“If you play against a team of Roma’s level you can’t make certain mistakes, they have guys like Dybala, Pellegrini, Dovbyk.”

“With Ranieri they are giving performances by putting quality in both phases, they can be very dangerous and they have shown it on several occasions.”

“In terms of quality Roma are superior to us. We will have to be fully focused, going beyond our limits, doing everything we can to get a good result.”