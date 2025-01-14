Udine prefect bans Roma fans from Lazio region from attending Udinese-Roma

Bad news for Roma who may have to play their second consecutive game away from home without the support of a large part of their fans.

The prefect of Udine, Domenico Lione, signed the decree this afternoon prohibiting the sale of tickets for the Udinese-Roma match, scheduled for Sunday 26 January at 3:00 p.m. at the Bluenergy Stadium, to residents of the Lazio region.

“The provision – a note from the Friuli Prefecture informs – was adopted in execution of the determination with which the Committee for the analysis of the safety of sports events indicated that the match is characterized by high risk profiles, in relation to the events that occurred last 5 January during the Roma-Lazio derby.”

Roma fans from Lazio were already prohibited the purchase of tickets to the match in Bologna as a result of the events before the Rome derby kick-off.