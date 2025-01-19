UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes fastest player to reach 2,000 points in program history

Bueckers got to 2,000 in 102 games, topping the previous mark of 108 set by Maya Moore

Paige Bueckers became the first UConn women's basketball player to reach 2,000 points since Napheesa Collier did so in February 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Amid so many talented players that have taken the court for UConn women's basketball, Paige Bueckers has managed to make herself stand out.

The senior guard established her place in the program's record books on Sunday, becoming the fastest Huskies player to reach 2,000 points in her career. She achieved the milestone in 102 games, soaring past Maya Moore, who scored 2,000 points in 108 games.

Moore is UConn's all-time leading scorer with 3,036 points.

Bueckers hit the mark early in the second quarter of UConn's matchup with Seton Hall on a mid-range jumper at the free throw line.

She became the 12th player in UConn women's basketball history to score 2,000 points. The last player to get to 2,000 for the Huskies was Napheesa Collier. Both she and Katie Lou Samuelson achieved the mark during the 2018-19 season.

Bueckers is also the third UConn player to register 2,000 points, 400 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals in her career, joining Moore and Breanna Stewart.

"It's kind of crazy to hear," Bueckers told reporters on Friday. "But then, like, I'm talking to Coach yesterday, and Maya's got 3,000. So, you look everywhere around and humble yourself.

"So obviously, I'm grateful, extremely blessed, and it's kind of surreal to think about all the people that have passed through here and my journey and how I've came to be where I am. And I guess that's a pretty cool feat."

The two-time All-American has been with UConn for five years, but is in the midst of playing her fourth season — and second full campaign — due to injury. She missed 19 games during her sophomore season due to a fractured tibia and was sidelined for the entire 2022-23 campaign because of a torn ACL.

Bueckers came into Sunday's game averaging 19.4 points (shooting 39% on 3-pointers), 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. In the Huskies' 96–36 win over Seton Hall, she scored 18 points (hitting 4-of-6 3s) with seven rebounds. Sarah Strong led UConn with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Azzi Fudd also tallied 18 points.

With 12 games remaining on the Huskies' regular season schedule, in addition to postseason competition, Bueckers has plenty of opportunity to break into the program's top 10 scorers — and maybe into the top five. She's currently No. 12 on UConn's all-time scoring list and needs 142 points to leapfrog Rebecca Lobo and Kara Wolters into the top 10.