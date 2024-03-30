UConn's Geno Auriemma stands by pick: Paige Bueckers best in the game over Caitlin Clark

PORTLAND, Ore. — Legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma didn’t know he caused a social media scene last week when he called Paige Bueckers “the best player in America.”

This season, most people have given that label to Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, the reigning national player of the year who in March broke the all-time Division I scoring record, topping LSU’s Pete Maravich.

But Auriemma stands by what he said. And he doesn’t think he’s the only one with that opinion.

“I didn’t realize I was causing a stir,” Auriemma said Friday, a day before third-seeded UConn was set to meet seventh-seeded Duke in the Portland 3 regional semifinals. “I bet if you asked USC they wouldn’t say Caitlin is the best player in the country. I bet if you asked LSU they wouldn’t say Caitlin is the best player in the country. I bet you Texas wouldn’t say that.”

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers received high praise from her coach on Friday.

His point: Every coach is going to fight for recognition for their players, which is what he was doing when he praised Bueckers after their 72-64 win over Syracuse in the second round. And it’s OK for coaches to say it out loud — especially this season, when star power, particularly from the freshman class, is at an all-time high.

Also, the numbers back up Auriemma. Bueckers is startlingly efficient and impactful on both ends of the floor, hence her averages: 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She also shoots 54% from the field and 41.8% from three.

“It’s very humbling; you sorta wouldn’t expect him to say it because of what happens at practice and games and how much he yells at you,” said Bueckers, laughing. “Obviously, Coach has a great basketball mind … something like that means a lot from him.”

Bueckers was sitting next to Auriemma at the news conference when he made the statement, which she joked "was even more surprising, that I could hear (him say it)."

The junior guard, who’s struggled with major injuries during her career, is averaging 30 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals in the tournament so far. When she took the floor for the Huskies’ first-round game vs. Jackson State, it had been 720 days since Bueckers’ last NCAA Tournament action.

Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards echoed her coach, saying, "we see it in practice every day; she's a crucial part of our team." The senior agreed that hearing good words from someone famously tough to play for gives you "a boost of confidence."

To Auriemma, it’s not much of an argument.

“If you go by stats, if you go by efficiency, if you go by the entire box score and what she means to our team, I think she’s done more for our team than anybody,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade her for anybody else.”

Another point made by the 11-time national championship coach: “I’ve coached the best player in the country a lot more than anyone else in this tournament.”

In other words, he knows what he’s talking about.

