UConn vs. Duke: Predictions and odds for Saturday's women's Sweet 16 March Madness game

The 2024 women's NCAA Tournament is in the midst of the the Sweet 16 round. The final game of the day and the Sweet 16 is in Regional 3 in Portland with the No. 3 seed UConn Huskies taking on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils.

UConn's reached the Sweet 16 for the fourth year in a row after an 86-64 win over Jackson State in the first round and a 72-64 victory over Syracuse in the second round. Paige Bueckers is putting on a show in the tournament and is averaging 30 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists so far.

Duke upset Ohio State 75-63 to reach the program's first Sweet 16 since 2018. A 72-61 win over Richmond in the first round set them up for the upset win over the Buckeyes. Reigan Richardson's played very well for the Blue Devils in averaging 26.5 points and seven rebounds per game through the first two games.

This is the 11th time these two programs have faced off on the court. It's as lopsided a series as it gets as UConn's won all of the prior 10 matchups. The Huskies won the most recent matchup 78-50 on Nov. 25, 2022.

UConn vs. Duke predictions

WAVE3: UConn 71, Duke 61

Staff note that the Blue Devils are coming off their best win of the season but the Huskies have 13 wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division I women's basketball.

Sporting News: UConn wins

Tony Mejia writes: "The Huskies went 18-0 in the Big East and rolled in the conference tourney but are 1-4 against ranked non-conference opponents. The legendary coach has touted his star guard, Paige Bueckers, as the best player in the country, but he’ll have to overcome injuries to get to Cleveland. Look for them to pick up a convincing 12th straight win in Portland."

The Athletic: UConn wins

Ben Pickman writes, "Despite its depth issues, UConn still has both a top-10 offensive and defensive rating, and its talent often overwhelms opponents... On defense, the Blue Devils are sixth nationally in block shots per game, and they trot out a physical defense ranked top 25 in the country. This matchup is likely to be low-scoring, but the question is whether Duke’s offense can match UConn’s."

UConn vs. Duke: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Blue Devils in Saturday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Thursday evening.

Spread: UConn (-8.5)

Moneylines: UConn (-375); Duke (+290)

Over/under: 126.5

How to watch UConn vs. Duke: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

All games will be broadcast across ABC and ESPN. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the women's tournament here.

A men's tournament printable bracket is available here.

