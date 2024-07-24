UCLA Head Football Coach DeShaun Foster Loses The Press Conference

First-year UCLA head football coach DeShaun Foster was a man of few words today at Big Ten media day. His formal introduction as Chip Kelly’s replacement was, shall we say, short on substance.

Foster began his opening statement in typical coach-speak, expressing the usual “excitement” platitudes about becoming UCLA’s head coach and its start this fall as a member of the Big Ten conference for the first time.

Then he froze, and mentioned UCLA’s location in Los Angeles. Thankfully, he didn’t bring up beating Medicare.

“I’m sure you guys don’t know too much about UCLA and our football program, but we’re in L.A. Um… It’s us and USC. We, um…I’m just basically excited, really. That’s it. Any questions?”

Social media wags pounced.

“If there isn’t a UCLA Football- “We’re in L.A., any questions?” shirt, then we have failed as a society,” said user John Kail.

“Today I learned that UCLA is, in fact, located in Los Angeles,” added Carter Bahns.

See the moment below.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster's opening statement at Big Ten Football Media Day: pic.twitter.com/albWayyLA9 — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 24, 2024

