🔴 UCL LIVE: PSV and Dinamo Zagreb in cruise control

Cue the anthem! The Champions League is back on Tuesday with a plethora of action across Europe.

Keep up to date with all the action here.

PSV v Girona





Scorers: Flamingo 16', Tillman 33'

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven welcome LaLiga club Girona to town looking for their first win of the 2024/25 Champions League season.

Ryan Flamingo put them in the driver's seat after bundling home Malik Tillman's long throw-in. It was his first competition goal, arriving from his first shot on target.

The American then put his name on the scoresheet after driving into the box. Girona allowed him the space to do so, and he rifled home a right-footed shot from the left side.

Coming out after the break, PSV missed a clear chance to capitalise a third time against the Spanish club as Luuk De Jong hit the post.

The night turned more miserable for Girona as defender Arnau Martinez was sent off with a second yellow for a harsh challenge on Noa Lang.

Substitute Ismael Saibari then thought he added a third but VAR found a foul in the build-up before Johan Bakayoko ensured a comeback was off the table with a strike from outside the box.

Slovan Bratislava v Dinamo Zagreb





Scorers: Strelec 5'; Špikić 10', Sučić 30', Kulenović 54', 72'

Over in Slovakia, Slovan Bratislava face Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

The hosts got off to a flying start when David Strelec pounced from point-blank range after the visitors failed to clear a saved attempt.

Minutes later, however, Dario Špikić squeezed home the equaliser at the near post.

Slovan Bratislava later had calls for a first-half penalty fell on deaf ears, and the referee stood with his decision despite a VAR check.

After narrowly conceding a spot kick, Petar Sučić headed home a curling cross to turn the game around.

That dominance continued as the visitors allowed an in-form Sandro Kulenović to have his say. He was left unmarked at the back post and tapped home his 13th goal in 18 games this season before securing a brace.

Buckle up!

📸 MAURICE VAN STEEN - AFP or Licensors