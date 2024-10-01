UCL line-ups: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the Milan starting XI for Alvaro Morata, supporting Tammy Abraham, Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic for the Champions League trip to German title holders Bayer Leverkusen.

It kicks off at the BayArena at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens from that game and Inter-Crvena Zvezda on the Liveblog.

The Rossoneri are rock bottom of the Champions League table after a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool, but have rebooted their confidence with three consecutive Serie A victories, including the Derby della Madonnina against rivals Inter.

Morata has been a key figure in that revival, but he is not fully fit, so Loftus-Cheek steps into the trequartista role behind Abraham, flanked by Leao and Pulisic.

Davide Calabria is back in the squad, but Emerson Royal retains the right-back spot and Strahinja Pavlovic is again benched for Fikayo Tomori and Matteo Gabbia.

Malick Thiaw, Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Sportiello are injured.

Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and the German Cup unbeaten last season, as the only game they lost was the Europa League Final to Atalanta.

Coach Xabi Alonso has a full squad at his disposal and played a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich at the weekend, winning the opening Champions League tie 4-0 away to Feyenoord.

Victor Boniface leads the attack, supported by Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli and Granit Xhaka.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Milan line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba; Grimaldo, Garcia, Xhaka, Frimpong; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface

Milan: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Abraham

Ref: Schärer (SUI)

