UCF's Braeden Marshall blows pick 6, dropping ball before crossing goal line after 70-yard interception return

However, no one else picked up the ball after Marshall dropped it

UCF defensive back Braeden Marshall became the last player to commit the egregious blunder of dropping the football before crossing the goal line on an attempted touchdown. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCF defensive back Braeden Marshall thought he had a pick 6 after returning an interception 71 yards for a touchdown against No. 9 Iowa State early in the fourth quarter.

However, replay review ruled that Marshall dropped the ball before crossing the goal line, taking the score off the board and keeping the Knights' narrow lead at 28–27.

UCF player dropped the ball before he reached the end zone 😭



(via @CFBONFOX)

But since no one from either Iowa State or UCF touched the ball in the end zone after Marshall dropped it, the Knights maintained possession and had first-and-goal at 1-yard line.

On the next play, RJ Harvey ran the ball in for a touchdown. That erased what could have been a crucial, inexplicable mistake by Marshall.

He became the latest player to make such a blunder, joining players like Oregon's Noah Whittington, Utah's Kaelin Clay, Alabama's Ty Simpson, Clemson's Ray Ray McCloud and — perhaps most memorably — Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson in football infamy. And Jackson did it twice!