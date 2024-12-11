UCF football, Scott Frost hire McKenzie Milton as Knights' QB coach

Scott Frost is returning to UCF, once again taking over the program he led to an undefeated season in 2017.

The quarterback of that team is joining him, too.

Former Knights star McKenzie Milton has officially been added to Frost’s staff as the team’s quarterbacks coach, the university announced on Monday.

“I'm beyond excited to be back in Orlando and part of the UCF family once again," Milton said in a statement. "UCF holds such a special place in my heart, and to return as quarterbacks coach is truly an honor. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Coach Frost, who has been such a pivotal figure in my career. I can't wait to help develop the next generation of Knights and build on the incredible tradition of success we've established here at UCF.”

REQUIRED READING: College Football Playoff prediction: Ranking the 12 national championship contenders

Milton arrives at UCF from Tennessee, where he spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst for Volunteers coach Josh Heupel, who coached Milton during his final season at UCF in 2018 after Frost left for Nebraska.

Across three seasons at UCF, from 2016-18, Milton threw for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns. His 9,761 career yards of total offense are the third most by any player in program history while his 4,037 passing yards and 37 touchdowns remain program single-season records.

Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year who led the Knights to back-to-back New Year’s Six bowl appearances. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018.

At UCF, he’ll reunite with Frost as they attempt to help the program improve from what has been a relatively rocky transition to the Big 12. In their two seasons in their new league, the Knights have gone an underwhelming 10-15 overall and 5-13 in conference play, including a 4-8 overall record during the 2024 season.

After four seasons as UCF’s head coach, Gus Malzahn resigned in late November to become the new offensive coordinator at Florida State. The vacancy he left behind was filled by Frost, who went 19-7 in two seasons before enduring an unsuccessful 47-game run at his alma mater, Nebraska, where he went 16-31 before being fired three games into the 2022 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McKenzie Milton hired as UCF QB coach, reuniting with Scott Frost