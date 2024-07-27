U.S. gymnastics' Brody Malone misses out on Olympic all-around final in a big surprise

PARIS — Brody Malone had at one point been considered the best chance for the U.S. men's gymnastics team to win an individual all-around medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But after a few critical mistakes on the first day of competition at Bercy Arena, including on his signature event, he will miss out on the individual all-around final altogether.

Malone, the reigning U.S. national champion and only returning member of the 2021 Olympic team, finished third among the U.S. all-arounders, and only two gymnasts per country are allowed to advance to the 24-person final, which is Wednesday.

Paul Juda and Frederick Richard are in strong position to represent Team USA in the final instead, though it remains to be seen which American men will for apparatus finals. Only the top eight qualifying scores in each event advance to the final.

Meanwhile, from a team standpoint, the American men finished second in their qualification group. They were more than three points behind Great Britain but appear safely on track to qualify for Monday's team final − when the scores will reset and medals will be at stake.

Two more subdivisions of competition are still to come later Saturday, with dominant forces China and Japan still among the teams that are yet to compete.

Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; USA gymnast Brody Malone performs on the vault during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Malone's day got off to a bad start, with a fall on pommel horse, and only got worse from there. The nail in the metaphorical coffin was his performance on high bar, the event in which he won a world championship in 2022. Malone missed the bar on one release move, then stalled after catching the bar too close on another release and had to drop off − a devastating sequence that effectively knocked him out of individual medal contention at these Games.

Which U.S. gymnasts impressed in qualifying?

The two biggest stars on the men's team heading into Paris were Frederick Richard and Brody Malone. The former won the U.S. Olympic trials and has a massive following on social media. The latter returned from a gruesome knee injury to win his third U.S. all-around title earlier in the year.

Yet at Bercy Arena on Saturday, the most impressive performer of the day might have been a guy who was not considered a lock to even make the team: Paul Juda.

The Michigan product started off the day with a terrific routine on pommel horse − which is historically one of the Americans' worst events − and put up another big score on vault. Through four rotations, he was actually ahead of both Malone and Richard in the all-around standings.

Pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik also had an impressive and vital performance in his only event of the day, notching a score of 15.200 that will boost him into the individual final on that the apparatus.

How does gymnastics qualifying work at the Olympics?

Saturday's competition served as the qualifying round for both the team and individual finals.

There are 12 national teams, spaced out across three subdivisions over the course of the day. The top eight teams make the finals. China, Great Britain, Japan and Ukraine are among those expected to join the U.S. there.

Individually, the top 24 finishers in qualifying make the all-around final − but with the important caveat that there can be no more than two all-around finalists per country. It's this rule that essentially eliminated Malone. In apparatus-specific competition, like vault or pommel horse, the top eight qualifiers from Saturday advance.

