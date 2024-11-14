Tyson vs. Paul press conference highlights: Jake Paul bets his entire purse that he'll beat Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face each other during Wednesday's pre-fight press conference. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Nine out of the 12 undercard boxers at Wednesday's Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul pre-fight press conference picked the former world heavyweight champion Tyson to beat the 27-year-old social media star Paul in their blockbuster Netflix clash on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I love it," Paul said. "When I see dumb people saying dumb predictions, I just feel bad for them at the end of the day. So who wants to bet on it, huh? Does anybody want to bet on it? I'm shaking hands."

Five of the nine who picked Tyson over Paul were willing to take Paul up on his challenge. Australian featherweight Dana Coolwell, who faces Bruce Carrington, played it safe, offering a $20 bet. Shadasia Green's opponent for the vacant WBO 168-pound championship, Melinda Watpool, put her ring at stake with Paul, while India's Neeraj Goyat and the unbeaten Carrington agreed to $1 million wagers.

The most surprising of them all was the usually reserved two-division undisputed champion, Katie Taylor. "Do you want to bet your purse?" the Irishwoman asked Paul. Paul agreed to Taylor's offer and said he would be "sending out contracts" for the bets on stage.

Famously, at the final press conference for Taylor's 2022 Fight of the Year contender with Amanda Serrano, whom Taylor rematches Friday with her undisputed junior welterweight titles on the line, Paul placed a $1 million bet with Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn on the outcome of the fight the pair co-promoted. Although Taylor edged a split decision over Serrano, the bet was never finalized.

Hearn, however, is suing Paul for comments Paul made in the aftermath of Taylor vs. Serrano, where he accused Matchroom of conspiring with judges to fix the outcome of fights. It was clear at Wednesday's press conference that the animosity between Hearn and Paul was still very much apparent.

"That's what they submitted through the promotion," Paul said of Hearn allegedly being in Taylor's corner for the Serrano rematch. "It doesn't surprise me, because he's a clout chaser and b*tch."

Tyson, 58, didn't have much to say at Wednesday's pre-fight festivities.

"I guess I'm back, yeah. I'm just happy to be here." Tyson said in his opening remarks, which were met by cheers. "I love you too, thank you."

He did at one point, however, respond aggressively to a reporter who asked him about potentially losing to Paul.

Mike Tyson SNAPS back at the #PaulTyson press conference: "I'm NOT gonna lose. Did you hear what I said?"

--

JAKE PAUL v. MIKE TYSON LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/MRCfD8mpjM — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2024

"I'm not going to lose. I'm not going to lose," Tyson repeated. "Did you hear what I said?"

Paul was not impressed with Tyson's tight-lipped approach.

"Man, there's a lot of sh*t-talk online saying you're going to kill me, and there's just nothing in person," he told the Hall of Famer. "I don't know, it's pretty boring. Pretty f*cking boring."

Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani, who served as a host for the press conference, suggested to Paul that it could be mind games from Tyson to not say much, to which Paul responded, "It's not working. Whatever these games are, it's not going to change the result of what happens Friday night."

Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, who said in the past that he would come out of retirement to face Paul, crashed the press conference and attempted to belittle Paul before getting thrown out by security.

"‘Jake Paul, the biggest clown in boxing," Bellew remarked, standing next to an old man. "I’ve got your next opponent here, Jake. This guy’s got two hips, so he is ready for you, Jake. He’s a great-grandfather, and he’s ready for you. He’s 107, a great-grandfather. Come on, Jake, give this fella a chance."

WHO YOU GOT? Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stare down at the #PaulTyson press conference.

--

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/iPKIoKuNnC — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2024

Tyson's training videos in the build to the fight have left many fans hopeful for a return of vintage "Iron Mike" from the 1980s, the ruthless world champion who was feared by all his opponents.

"It's cute," Paul said of Tyson's footage in the build-up. "I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike. He says he's going to kill me — is that what you're going to do, Mike? Because I'm ready. I want that killer, I want the hardest match possible Friday night. And I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out. Is that what you're going to bring?"

Tyson previously commented that the difference between him and Paul was that he was a "natural born killer," while Paul was manufactured by the media.

"Whatever he wants to think, everybody is entitled to their opinion." Paul responded to that comment, "But the deadliest weapon on the planet is manufactured, and that's a nuke."

"I'm not getting my shit bit off on Friday night." #PaulTyson

--

JAKE PAUL vs MIKE TYSON LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/Q6SDGBrfr6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2024

Paul arrived at the press conference wearing a diamond-encrusted ear cover, referencing Tyson's infamous 1997 incident in which he bit Evander Holyfield in the middle of their title fight.

Paul said he would wear the ear cover when he steps into the ring on Friday: "I'm not getting my sh*t bit off on Friday night, so I got my diamond-spiked ear covers right there."

Some people have questioned the legitimacy of Paul vs. Tyson and have criticized the matchmaking of the event, claiming it will be more of an exhibition than a fight, with some even claiming a "no knockout rule" was in place. Paul, however, promised a vicious finish once they finally step in the ring.

"Someone's getting put to sleep." Paul said. "It's going to be a war, and we're both heavy hitters. It's not going the full 16 minutes."