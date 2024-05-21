All About Tyson Fury's 5 Brothers, Including Fellow Boxers Tommy and Roman Fury

Three of Tyson Fury's brothers have also boxed professionally

Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers in the world, but he’s not the only boxer in his family.

The former world heavyweight champion comes from a long line of boxers, including his father John Fury. Tyson and three of his brothers — John Jr., Shane and Hugh — were born to John and ex-wife Amber, while younger half-brothers, Roman and Tommy, were born to John and John's second wife Chantal.

John Jr. used to box, while Roman and Tommy are currently professional boxers. “With us everyone is a tough guy," Tyson told The Guardian of his five brothers in 2011. "They don't talk like you and me are talking. But we all cry instantly. Look at me: 6ft 9, and if someone said this to me in my family I would just cry. All of us would. But nothing's talked about in our family. We just push each other aside, or give each other a punch."

The family is close, and the brothers often document their time spent together on social media. They also support each other and train together, with Tyson helping out his younger brothers, Roman and Tommy, with their boxing careers.

Here is everything to know about Tyson Fury’s five brothers, John Jr., Hugh, Shane, Roman and Tommy.

They have Irish Traveler backgrounds

All six Fury siblings have Irish Traveler backgrounds through their father, John — hence Tyson's nickname "Gypsy King."

“I am fighting royalty," Tyson said of his heritage to The Guardian in 2015. "I have Gypsy kings on both sides of the family ... People have got to understand that our lifestyle is totally, totally different. We may be the same color, and we may speak the same language, but deep inside we are nothing alike. We are aliens.”



Three of his brothers are boxers

Tyson's youngest brothers, Roman and Tommy, are currently boxers. Tommy made his professional boxing debut in December 2018, beating Jevgenijs Andrejevs in his home city of Manchester, United Kingdom. He fought Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February 2023 after previously pulling out of fights against him twice, while he was also on the undercard of Tyson’s fight against Dillian Whyte in April 2022.

Roman began venturing into boxing in 2020, telling iFL TV, “When lockdown happened I had nothing else to do. I had no work on, as many people didn’t, and I had the opportunity to go and train. So I did it, got fit, lost a bit of weight and I just fell in love with it.” He made his professional debut in 2022.

Tyson's brother John Jr. is also a former boxer.



Tommy is a reality TV star

11 years younger than Tyson, Tommy found fame after appearing on season 5 of Love Island in 2019, where he finished runner-up alongside his now-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Since then, he has made appearances on The Boxer, The Ballroom Dancer, This Morning, Supermarket Sweep, Soccer AM, Good Morning Britain and Loose Women.



Shane and Hugh are passionate about fitness

Shane and Hugh might not have followed their father into boxing like their brothers, but they’re still interested in fitness. Shane follows his brothers’ careers, describing Tyson as “the best heavyweight ever made” and “the best in the world” to iFL TV in 2020.

Meanwhile, Hugh often posts workout videos and routines on Instagram and shares his running achievements.

Three of the Fury siblings are fathers

Tyson shares seven children with his wife, Paris Fury, whom he wed in 2008: Venezuela Lynda, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Valencia Amber, Athena and a baby boy.

His brother John Jr. also reportedly has several children with his wife Shirelle, though he stays out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, Tommy and his fiancée Molly-Mae have a daughter, Bambi, who was born in January 2023.

Tyson and his brothers support each other

Tyson and his brothers are supportive of one another in both their careers and personal lives. In 2020, Roman shared a photo of himself and Tyson with a friend on Instagram, tagging Tyson and Tommy with the caption, “Night out in Lancaster with the boys.”

Two years later, Tyson commented on Roman's debut boxing win, telling iD Boxing's Andi Purewal, "I thought it was amazing. I thought he did absolutely fantastic and cannot wait for your next fight. ... Well done, son."

Tyson also had words of encouragement for brother Tommy before his fight against Paul in February 2023. He told IFL TV, “Tommy can wear him out and stop him later on in the last few rounds. As soon as Tommy hits him with some hard punches, I want to see what Jake Paul's made of. Because when Tommy hits me with hard punches and big gloves on, it hurts me."

They had a sister who died as a baby

Tyson and his brothers had a sister, Ramona, who died shortly after she was born, while his mother, Amber, had 14 pregnancies in total, according to the boxer. He told The Guardian in 2011, “My mum had 14 pregnancies — but only four of us survived. We had a little sister born for a few days and she died. There had to be a funeral.”

In 2015, Tyson's dad John told The Guardian he had “had lost two daughters ... who had been born prematurely.” Tyson was born prematurely in 1988, only weighing 1 lb.

Tyson and Tommy have trained together

Tyson and Tommy have often trained together in the past, most notably in 2021 when Tommy was preparing for his first fight with Paul, which he eventually pulled out of.

Tyson posted a video on Instagram where he said, “Just finished my first morning session as a trainer, really happy with myself the way things went. All the boys trained hard."

