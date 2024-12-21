Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live updates: Time, card, odds, projections for rematch

Gentlemanly is not the operative word as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk head into their heavyweight rematch Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

"You ugly, bug-eyed rat bastard," Fury shouted at Usyk this week.

That was one the kinder things Fury had to say about Usyk, who in May won their fight by split decision.

"You got a gift decision," Fury roared this week. "I’m the man. I’m the (expletive) champion."

Fact check: Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) is the three-belt heavyweight champion. (He was stripped of the IBF belt because he did not fight the IBF’s mandatory challenger, Daniel DuBois, while focusing on preparing for this rematch.)

Reality check: It was Fury, not Usyk, who was staggering in the ninth round when he suffered the only knockdown in the first fight -- and the first loss of his career.

For Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) to regain the right to call himself the champ, the 6-foot-9 Brit will have to do a better job of exploiting his six-inch height advantage over Usyk, the 6-3 Ukrainian. Less clowning and more punching also would serve him well.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury face off during the news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 19, 2024.

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin, light heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi def. Edgar Ramirez by unanimous decision

It was a fit Novytskyi versus a flabby Ramirez, and the 10-round heavyweight fight ended with an lopsided outcome on the judge’s scorecards.

Novytskyi, who improved to 14-0, defended his WBC International heavyweight title by landing a succession of jabs and staying on the move. Ramirez showed aggression in the later rounds, but it was not nearly enough to sway the judges.

They scored it 100-90, 100-90 and 98-92 in favor of Novytskyi, the 6-6 Ukrainian. Ramirez of Mexico fell to 10-2-1.

Underway: Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez, heavyweight

Round 8: Novytskyi looks increasingly lackluster, even as he lands a right. Ramirez throwing and landing with far more force. Novytskyi 77, Ramirez 75.

Round 9: Novytskyi throwing with both hands, but not snap in those punches. Ramirez looks low on gas after some impressive late rounds. It’s more stick-and-move from Novytskyi, who’s the more active fighter. Novytskyi 87, Ramirez 84.

Round 10: Novytskyi out with more energy that we’ve seen. Active hands foiling Ramirez. Big swing and a miss by Ramirez with a left hook. Throws an overhand right that misses and eats a left. What Novytskyi lacks in power, he’s making up for with activity and accuracy. Novytskyi 97, Ramirez 93.

When is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

Fury vs. Usyk 2 is Saturday, Dec. 21.

What time is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

The main card starts at noon ET. Fury and Usyk are expected to fight at about 6 p.m. ET.

Where is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

The Fury vs. Usyk rematch will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Fury vs. Usyk?

DAZN will broadcast the Fury-Usyk fight. Pay-per-view fee is $39.99.

Fury vs. Usyk card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, heavyweight. For Usyk's WBA, WBC and WBO titles

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis, light middleweight

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean, heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen, heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs. Rhys Edwards, super featherweight

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor, featherweight

Daniel Lapin vs. Dylan Colin, light-heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Edgar Ramirez; heavyweight

Round 1: Ramirez looks noticeably flabby compared to the fit Novytski. Will it make a difference? Novytski active early, firing the jab. Ramirez throws and overhand right that misses, but he’s in the fight. Novytskyi 10, Ramirez 9.

Round 2: Novytskyi connects with an uppercut and follows up with a jab and a right. Ramirez eats the punches as if there part of the buffet and looks sluggish. Ramirez charges forward but has yet to connect with any authority. Novtskyi 20, Ramirez 18.

Round 3: Ramirez the aggressor and finally connects with a right. But Novytskyi generally in control behind his jab, which has set up his other punches, and nice footwork. Ramirez shows more energy and lands a few notable punches. Novytskyi 30, Ramirez 27.

Round 4: Ramirez shows a burst of speed and power, but he’s struggling to maintain momentum. Novytskyi looks in control, but he’s still backpedaling as Ramirez maintains the role of aggressor. Who won the round? A coin-toss moment. Novytskyi 40, Ramirez 36.

Round 5: Novytskyi comes out with the same safe, methodical and, so far, effective approach. Ramirez throwing punches but nothing notable lands. Novytskyi looks increasingly cautious, with Ramirez showing more aggression. Novytskyi 49, Ramirez 46.

Round 6: Novytskyi still looking content throwing an effective jab that lacks force. No real power at all, although he’s agility has kept him in control and quickness. Ramirez lands rights to the body and head but his overall accuracy is lacking. Novytskyi 59, Ramirez 55.

Round 7: Novytskyi unleashes a early flurry that lands. Ramirez responds with a right to the head and goes on the attack. He lands a left jab and follows with a body shot. Novytskyi 68, Ramirez 65.

Mohammed Alakel def. Joshua Ocampo by unanimous decision

Ocampo entered the right wearing a T-shirt with lettering across the front that read, “Never Give Up.’’ But not might be time to reconsider.

Ocampo, the 31-year-old Colombian, lost for the 32nd time in 33 fights. His opponent, Saudi Arabia’s Alakel, looked surprisingly polished in his second pro fight, a six-round lightweight bout.

The lanky Alakel (2-0) dominated Ocampo (8-34-5) with a variety of punches with noticeable snap and speed.

All three judges scored the fight 60-53 in Alakel’s favor.

