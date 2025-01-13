Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing following Oleksandr Usyk losses

Have we seen the last of Tyson Fury? (Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Less than 48 hours after Anthony Joshua expressed his desire to face Tyson Fury, it looks like we may never see Fury vs. Joshua.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement from boxing in a social media post on Monday morning.

"Hi everybody. I'm gonna make this short and sweet: I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing," Fury said. "It's been a blast. I've loved every single minute of it, and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."

Fury was a two-time world heavyweight champion, winning the title both times as an underdog. In 2015, he upset Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in Germany, ending the Ukrainian legend's nine-year reign, which included 18 successful title defenses.

The Brit became a two-time heavyweight champion when he stopped Deontay Wilder in seven rounds in their 2020 rematch in Las Vegas to win the WBC heavyweight title.

More on this story shortly.