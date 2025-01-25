Tyrell Malacia wants to be at Manchester United to be tested against the best

Tyrell Malacia has said he wants to be at Manchester United in order to be tested against the best as he continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month.

Malacia, 25, has been limited to six first-team appearances this season following a long-standing knee injury that cost him all of last season, and he has been touted for a loan move for the second half of the season as United eye Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu as a strong fit for Ruben Amorim’s system.

The Dutchman, a £13million signing from Feyenoord in 2022, came on as a second-half substitute in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Rangers, having been brought off the bench during United’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal two weeks ago.

Tyrell Malacia (right) challenges Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (John Walton/PA)

Malacia also started the Premier League game against Arsenal last month, with the two games against the Gunners pitting him against Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Asked about that challenge, he told MUTV: “You always want to play against the best,” he said. “So that’s why I’m at Manchester United. That’s why you want to play in the Premier League. I’m always prepared. I always want to play good games, so it doesn’t matter against who.

“I feel sharp and I feel ready. All I want to do is to play football. It’s been a long time so I’m happy to be back.”

United won the shoot-out at the Emirates despite playing for almost an hour of football with 10 men after Diogo Dalot’s 61st-minute red card. The result came on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Premier League leaders Liverpool as United appeared to turn a corner after four straight defeats.

Ruben Amorim’s men have won two of three home games since, although the performance in the 3-1 comeback win over Southampton was far from convincing and they needed a stoppage-time winner from Bruno Fernandes to beat Rangers on Thursday after conceding an 88th-minute equaliser.

Malacia said United need to show more of the attitude that was seen against Arsenal as they return to the capital on Sunday to face Fulham in the Premier League.

“We got the win and playing with 10 men,” he said. “It was difficult for everyone but I think you could see, in the game, that we played as a team. Everybody was fighting to win and we got the reward in the end.

“I enjoyed it because the fans give you always like an extra boost because, of course, you could see everybody was tired but, because our fans were there for us, it gives you an extra boost to go again.”