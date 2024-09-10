Tyreek Hill's arrest, Jordan Mason's breakout game, Kyle's eye injury & Week 2 predictions | McCoy & Van Noy

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally in the books after San Francisco's Monday night win over the New York Jets, and it wasn't without its dramatic ups and downs, especially including hosts of this very podcast.

Gerald McCoy and Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy kick off their look at Week 1 rewinding all the way back to Thursday night, when Kyle's Ravens narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and Kyle suffered a fractured orbital bone. Kyle gives an update on his prognosis and has some harsh words for the Kansas City medical staff that treated him.

Later, Gerald & Kyle discuss the distressing news out of Miami, in which Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill was detained and handcuffed only hours before the team's game against Jacksonville — with publicly released police bodycam footage revealing a harrowing scene that involved police, Hill and Miami teammates Jonnu Smith and Calais Campbell.

Afterwards, the guys discuss Jordan Mason's breakout on Monday Night Football, why Gerald has been right all summer about the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and the pair close out the show giving some Week 2 predictions.

(01:45) - Kyle addresses his eye injury

(09:00) - 49ers lying on injury report?

(14:50) - Tyreek Hill arrested pre-game

(23:50) - Kendrick Lamar to play Super Bowl halftime

(31:45) - I Told You So!

(37:40) - Drive To Win (Week 1)

(42:45) - NFL Week 2 picks

