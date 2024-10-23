Tyreek Hill had the most enthusiastic message to fantasy managers ahead of Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins return

It's tough to imagine just how frustrating the past five weeks have been for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins went into the season with lofty expectations and a loaded offense only to see Tua Tagovailoa suffer a concussion in Week 2 and the season spiral in his absence.

Hill's production took a nosedive to the point that he was unplayable for fantasy managers. But with Tagovailoa looking likely to return for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Hill could not have been more excited.

Speaking the reporters in Wednesday's media session, Hill had a message for all his fantasy football managers out there: Start him. (Warning: Video contains some NSFW language).

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill tells those who have him in fantasy football, “We’re back, baby! Strike up the f—ing band! Start me this week!” pic.twitter.com/tQT16V8sRI — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 23, 2024

That's music to every Tyreek Hill managers' ears.

Since Tua's injury, Hill's had just 14 receptions for 140 yards and no touchdowns. He probably could beat that in a single game with Tua at quarterback.

