Tyreek Hill detained by police ahead of Dolphins-Jaguars Week 1 opener: Everything we know

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) throws the football before preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The excitement of the start of a new season will be tempered a bit in Miami after Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside of Hark Rock Stadium Sunday morning.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter, Hill was cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for speeding. He got into a verbal altercation with the authorities, which led to him being put in cuffs.

Even after all that, Hill will play in Miami's 1 p.m. opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

I’m told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police. After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 8, 2024

Though it was just a simple moving violation, the situation obviously could have been much worse after escalating to Hill being put in cuffs.

Videos and photos of altercation surfaced on social media around 10:30 a.m. ET.

But it seems like Hill is OK, and he'll be available for the Dolphins.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tyreek Hill detained by police ahead of Dolphins-Jaguars Week 1 opener: Everything we know