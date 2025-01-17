Tyler McGhie scores 26 to lead UC San Diego over Long Beach State 80-54

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 26 points as UC San Diego beat Long Beach State 80-54 on Thursday night.

McGhie also contributed five rebounds for the Tritons (15-3, 5-1 Big West Conference). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Justin Rochelin finished 5 of 7 from the field for 11 points.

Varick Lewis led the Beach (7-11, 3-3) with 12 points. Devin Askew added 11 points and five assists. Cam Denson scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

