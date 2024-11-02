Tyler Marsh has been hired as coach of the Chicago Sky, AP source says

Tyler Marsh has been hired as coach of the Chicago Sky, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no formal announcement had been made.

The Las Vegas Aces assistant inherits a squad led by Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky also have a lottery pick in next year's WNBA draft.

ESPN first reported the hiring.

Marsh replaces Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired after one year in charge. Chicago finished 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Marsh, 36, is the team’s fourth coach since the Sky won the WNBA championship in 2021.

Marsh was hired by Las Vegas in March 2022. He helped coach Becky Hammon and the Aces win back-to-back WNBA titles in his first two years with the team. Las Vegas was eliminated by New York in the semifinals this year.

Before joining the Aces, Marsh was an assistant coach with the NBA's Indiana Pacers under Nate Bjorkgren (2020-21) and Rick Carlisle (2021-22). He also has worked for the Toronto Raptors and coached in the G League.

Marsh played college ball at UAB and Birmingham-Southern.

AP Sports Writer Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report.

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press