Two ways Germany’s elimination from UEFA Euro 2024 could benefit Barcelona

Irrespective of how the Euro 2024 pans out from this point and eventually concludes, tonight’s clash between Spain and Germany will go down as the point where the competition peaked.

After all, the two European giants are the teams playing the best football in the tournament and one will bid farewell to the competition later today.

While Spain houses Barcelona’s young sensations in Lamine Yamal and Pedri, Germany boasts of older Blaugrana stars including Ilkay Gundogan and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The latter’s elimination, thus, will benefit Barcelona directly as it could imply major changes in the international futures of the two stars called up.

Shift of responsibility in goal

As the hosts of the event, Germany have shone brightly through the Euros. Youngsters like Jamal Musiala have indeed taken the competition by storm, but it is clear that it is the veteran core that still drives the engine.

Germany’s elimination will likely see several players of the team officially retire from the national team, and Manuel Neuer is one such star.

Neuer to pass the baton to Ter Stegen? (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The legendary shot-stopper has defined an era in between the sticks for Germany, and at 38 years of age, is finally ready to pass the baton. Barcelona’s Ter Stegen, needless to say, is the best placed to replace him.

Already 32 himself, the Catalan shot-stopper has not had it easy on the international stage and has seen his prime go past in Neuer’s shadow.

Officially taking over as the team’s starting option after the ongoing event, Ter Stegen will receive a massive confidence boost, which in turn could have a positive influence on his performances for Barcelona.

llkay Gundogan’s future

Germany captain and Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan is another veteran star considering retiring from the international stage after the ongoing event.

The midfielder has not officially confirmed that this will be his final tournament for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, but he is expected to join Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Neuer on their way out.

Gundogan’s departure from the national team would let him focus on his club career, help him significantly improve his fitness and lower the pressure on his shoulders. Needless to say, it is great news from the Azulgranas’ perspective.