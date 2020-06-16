Two more men charged over Robertson Quay gathering during circuit breaker

The Singapore State Courts. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Two men were charged in court on Tuesday (16 June) in relation to the social gathering at Robertson Quay on 16 May, during the COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

The two men, both of British nationality, are Alfred Jon Veloso Waring, 34, and Olagunju Daniel Olalekan Olasunkanmi, 30, They will return to court on 7 July.

The duo are represented by lawyer Shiever, who told reporters that his clients are Singapore permanent residents.

Olagunju faces one charge of meeting Waring and a few other individuals who did not live in the same household, to chat and drink in the vicinity of Limoncello @ Robertson Quay at 95 Robertson Quay, Rivergate Condominium. He is said to have done so between 4pm and 6.45pm on 16 May

Likewise, Waring was served one charge of meeting Olagunju and other individuals not living in the same residence to chat and drink at the same location between 4.53pm and 6.44pm on 16 May.

The charges came after photos of people having gatherings outside various bars and restaurants at Robertson Quay went viral on social media on 16 May, sparking investigations by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the police.

Six men and one woman charged earlier

The British duo’s charging came after six men and a woman were also charged earlier on 2 June in relation to the same incident.

Clockwise from top left: Neil Gordon Buchan, Joseph William Poynter, James Titus Beatt, Bao Nguyen Brown, Jeffrey George Brown, Michael Czerny and Perry Scott Blair. (PHOTOS: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

The six men are American Jeffrey George Brown, Austrian Michael Czerny, as well as Britons Neil Gordon Buchan, Perry Scott Blair, James Titus Beatt and Joseph William Poynter. The woman is American Bao Nguyen Brown, who is married to Jeffrey George. The seven are aged between 30 and 52.

All nine have been charged for meeting individuals outside of their residence to chat and have drinks, contravening the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

If convicted of their offences, each can be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

