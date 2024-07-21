Two Juventus sales can unblock Koopmeiners deal

Juventus are pushing to sell Matias Soule and Dean Huijsen quickly as they look to finally bring in Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have had their sights set on the Dutch midfielder for a long time now but have been unable to complete the expensive deal due to their delicate financial position, forcing them to sell before they can buy.

Juventus have already been fairly active in the summer transfer market, picking up Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram, Juan Cabal and Michele Di Gregorio, giving Thiago Motta a new set of players to start his project with.

Juventus sales lead to Koopmeiners

Page two of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Juventus are hoping to collect around €60m from the sales of Soule and Huijsen, which would allow them to immediately complete a deal for Koopmeiners with Atalanta.

The Argentinian forward is at the centre of a tug-of-war between Leicester City and Roma and is set to cost around €30m, whilst the Dutch-Spanish defender has attracted serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain and some unnamed Bundesliga clubs.