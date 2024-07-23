Two Idaho wrestlers crowned Fargo national champs, part of 15 All-Americans from the state

Idaho wrestlers came home from the country’s premier tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday with two national titles and 15 All-Americans in tow.

Mountain View grad Shilo Jones headlined the group with his second national title of the year. He followed his folkstyle national crown in March with the heavyweight junior Greco-Roman title Saturday.

The North Dakota State signee and defending Fargo runner-up trailed South Dakota’s Micah Hach 8-2 in the first round. But he rallied with 11 unanswered points for a 13-10 victory in the highest-scoring championship round of the junior Greco-Roman tournament.

“It’s big, especially since I’m coming here next year for college,” Jones told USA Wrestling after the match.

Incoming Eagle sophomore Ivan Ivanov joined Jones atop the podium, cruising through the 157-pound bracket at the 16-and-under Greco-Roman tournament. He earned the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler award after scoring six technical falls and racking up a 57-2 scoring margin to reach the finals. He then pinned Ohio’s Eli Esguerra in the finals in 1 minute, 39 seconds.

Ivanov is the son of Ivan Ivanov, a World silver medalist and Olympic wrestler from Bulgaria. He was previously the head Greco-Roman coach at a U.S. Olympic training center and leads the Suples Wrestling Club in Boise.

“I love this sport. I love Greco,” the younger Ivanov told USA Wrestling. “I was kind of born into it. I started doing it since I was little. I’m just a big fan and love it.”

Ridgevue grad Treygen Morin also brought home a second-place finish at 132 pounds in the junior Greco-Roman tournament. He and Jones were two of six All-Americans from Idaho in the junior Greco-Roman division alone, leading the Gem State to a sixth-place finish in the team standings a year after winning the first team title in state history.

Idaho also finished 20th overall in the combined team standings across all disciplines and age groups.

IDAHO FARGO ALL-AMERICANS

Boys junior Greco-Roman

1st place - Shilo Jones, 285, Mountain View grad

2nd - Treygen Morin, 132, Ridgevue grad

3rd - Jaxton Packer, 126, South Fremont grad

5th - Hudson Rogers, 175, Meridian grad

7th - Carson Gooley, 215, Meridian grad

8th - Boden Banta, 126, South Fremont senior

Boys junior freestyle

7th - Matthew Martino, 150, Bishop Kelly senior

Girls junior freestyle

3rd - Kaidance Gerg, 125, Meridian resident

5th - Joely Slyter, 105, Lewiston senior

Boys 16U Greco-Roman

1st - Ivan Ivanov, 157, Eagle sophomore

5th - Sean Hall, 132, Canyon Ridge junior

5th - Drake Morrison, 144, Malad sophomore

7th - Blaise Turner, 190, American Falls sophomore

Girls 16U freestyle