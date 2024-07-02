Two factors could pave way for Arsenal to sign Barcelona defender

It is no secret that FC Barcelona need to make some big moves to fund their own desires. The Catalan club remains greatly limited due to their current financial status. To overcome it, however, Barcelona first needs to possibly make some worthy sacrifices.

One such sacrifice could be the sale of a key player for a significant amount of revenue in return. Such a sacrifice could help Barcelona better rebuild their team and be able to properly contest for the signing of their most desired transfer targets.

For this reason, Barcelona are open to the idea of letting go of some of their most important players. This includes 25-year-old French defender Jules Kounde, whose sensational season for both Blaugranes and even France has attracted Premier League side Arsenal towards him.

However, Barcelona have reportedly informed Arsenal about the conditions for signing Jules Kounde. According to SPORT, Barcelona have two primary conditions that would even make them consider selling Kounde to the London-based club at all.

The first of the two conditions is the price for the player. The Catalans will reportedly not listen to any offer below the value of €60 million. Having paid €50 million as a fixed amount for the player’s initial transfer from Sevilla, the Catalans would be looking to make sure it is at least slightly improved upon.

The second condition, however, is linked directly to Ronald Araujo. Another key Barcelona defender, Araujo is a cornerstone of the Barça defense and one of the captains of the team. His future currently looks uncertain, and that is why Barcelona is a bit wary.

La Blaugrana understand that they can only let one of the two key defenders go if the need arises. In case Araujo ends up leaving, Barcelona will close the door to Kounde for Arsenal, but simultaneously would also remain open to the chance of Arsenal snatching the player up if Araujo does end up staying.