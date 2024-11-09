🚨 Two distraught Real Madrid stars forced off with injuries in five minutes

🚨 Two distraught Real Madrid stars forced off with injuries in five minutes

Real Madrid's squad keeps taking hit after hit lately.

Carlo Ancelotti's men face Osasuna on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their Clásico thumping, but two serious injuries in five minutes have grabbed everyone's attention.





Rodrygo was the first to leave the pitch after only just returning from a hamstring injury.

He gingerly left the pitch in tears after 20 minutes and was in tears on the bench before an ice pack was eventually strapped to his left thigh.

Then, about five minutes later, the poor injury luck struck again.

🚨 Eder Militão will go out on a stretcher. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/tUEyYn5kxz — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 9, 2024

Eder Militao, who only recently returned from an ACL injury, had his knee hit into the turf and immediately called out in pain before being stretchered off.

It's a big worry for both the club and Brazil.

📸 Denis Doyle - 2024 Getty Images