Two arrested for kicking a Nandi idol to make TikTok video

The Rajkot police has arrested two youths for kicking a Nandi idol in a temple. The incident reportedly took place in Shapar Veraval industrial zone on Wednesday.

Nandi, the bull, is Lord Shiva’s mount, and also the gate guardian of Shiva’s home, Kailasa.

Nandi

Jayesh Chudasma (27) and Dinesh Mahida (25), who work as laborers, wanted to trigger some ‘sensation’ on social media platforms so they decided to shoot this short, incendiary video for TikTok.

Shot for TikTok, youths arrested for desecrating idol in a temple in Rajkot pic.twitter.com/PB6te7Utyi — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 2, 2020

After shooting the video, they put it out on TikTok, WhatsApp and other social media platforms a day before the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok.

In the video, Chudasma is kicking the idol, while Mahida was recording it.

“As soon as the complaint was lodged, we swung into action and traced the accused. The accused are also seen smoking in the temple premises in the video. Both the accused are laborers. They said they were looking for a subject to make a Tik Tok video and decided that the desecration of an idol in a temple would make a sensational video,” a national daily quoted the police official from Shapar Veraval station.