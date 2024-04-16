Twitter reacts to Team USA’s Olympics roster: ‘The Avengers in Paris’

Team USA has announced eleven of the twelve players who will travel to Paris, France in the summer for the Olympic Games.

After consecutive failures in the last two FIBA Basketball World Cups, the United States wants to make a statement in global basketball. Team USA’s roster includes Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant’s caliber players.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Team USA’s announced roster for the Olympics.

Sources with @joevardon: Team USA is finalizing 11 of its 12-man Olympic roster: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2024

All this just to beat this guy pic.twitter.com/Dn7VO4Y2zS — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) April 15, 2024

Team USA in the first game against Tahiti: pic.twitter.com/TIcgoGWDBD — WG (@NvictusManeo) April 15, 2024

team usa vs literally every other team pic.twitter.com/pOyQayhPIc — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 15, 2024

Kawhi Leonard is the favorite to capture the last roster spot on Team USA, per @ShamsCharania “Kawhi Leonard is the leading candidate for the USA vacancy with Paul George, Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson also under consideration, sources told The Athletic.”… pic.twitter.com/ks5QNLgJPZ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 16, 2024

Trae Young averaged 30/12/6 throughout his career and can’t get an all star appearance, ALL NBA votes and a spot on Team USA roster pic.twitter.com/NL2DWvdQNe — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 15, 2024

Go USA 🇺🇸 probably the greatest team put together #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 16, 2024

No Kyrie on the TEAM USA list… https://t.co/JrfT2KNh3J pic.twitter.com/QjOBV0IWuE — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) April 16, 2024

Kyrie Irving not being on Team USA is wrong pic.twitter.com/oW4IVow4xK — Uncle Drew © (@UncleDrewGB) April 16, 2024

Who Bam recruiting this summer on Team USA? — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) April 15, 2024

The USA assembling their Olympic team pic.twitter.com/bmAlOWEBgr — Let Cam Thomas COOK 🔥 (@juanniboii) April 15, 2024

The team USA Basketball is sending to the 2024 Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/9ARquPXBwu — RingerNBA (@ringernba) April 15, 2024

Team USA needs Draymond. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 15, 2024

https://twitter.com/AustinPlanet/status/1780014351107125368

Team USA vs the rest of the world https://t.co/ZKYtFwOibF pic.twitter.com/pRv22NtyXV — ‏ً (@cookedbylbj) April 15, 2024

Which USA Team are you taking? pic.twitter.com/hr6lwbb7T0 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 15, 2024

Team USA has finalized its roster and Joel Embiid is apart of the team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6oZ85UJEEG — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) April 15, 2024

Team USA losing O/U .5 games this summer? 😅 Steph Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Joel Embiid

Devin Booker

Tyrese Haliburton

Anthony Edwards

Jrue Holiday

Bam Adebayo

Anthony Davis (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/r5uyNmwb7C — br_betting (@br_betting) April 15, 2024

Jalen Brunson having the most PPG out of any American this season means nothing I guess — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 15, 2024

Team USA arriving in Paris pic.twitter.com/9iR4hnRRIu — Curryglazer (@myglorious30) April 15, 2024

ALL THAT TO GET WASHED BY CANADA 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/iY6jAOCjX1 — Jollof DeRozan (@JollofDerozan) April 15, 2024

Here we go with the Bronze this year boys. — Dark Web Informer (@DarkWebInformer) April 15, 2024

Starting world wars with the numbers they are about to put on countries — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) April 16, 2024

With one spot remaining on team USA this summer, here are the remaining names left to pick from: – Jarrett Allen

– Paolo Banchero

– Desmond Bane

– Scottie Barnes

– Mikal Bridges

– Jaylen Brown

– Jalen Brunson

– Jimmy Butler

– Alex Caruso

– De’Aaron Fox

– Paul George

– Aaron… pic.twitter.com/SCk0fdIShw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 15, 2024

Anthony Edwards with Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra again on Team USA 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QlLlzrZr2I — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) April 15, 2024

Team USA told JJJ take that 13 off and give it to its rightful owner 😭😭😭 — Austin (@ChefTrillie) April 15, 2024

Team USA vs Team World Who you got in a 7 game series? pic.twitter.com/1VCtPRzObj — plasma (@AllThingsGSW) April 16, 2024

