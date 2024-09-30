Twist of fate means Liverpool loanee is OUSTED by club legend's son

It was always going to be a fun bit of irony when young Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay joined Wigan Athletic, who house legend Jamie Carragher’s fellow right-back son on their team.

But it wasn’t expected that Carragher’s son, James, would actively take game time away from the Scot who was loaned out to get exactly the development that playing games brings.

But that is exactly what has happened. James Carragher played a full 90 minutes for Wigan in their 0-0 draw against Exeter yesterday, whilst Calvin Ramsay didn’t even make the bench. The legend’s son registered two interceptions as Wigan kept their third clean sheet in a row with Carragher playing in some capacity.

Carragher played the second half in Wigan’s previous 0-0 draw with Stevenage - ironically also replacing Liverpool loanee Luke Chambers - whilst Calvin Ramsay again didn’t make the squad. Carragher played 80 minutes in the two games before that, another 0-0 with Lincoln and a 4-0 demolition of Bristol Rovers, with Ramsay replacing him for the final 10 minutes on both occasions.

Fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Jamie’s son. One account, @CentralWigan, quipped that he ‘shoots like his dad but that can be forgiven’.

If James Carragher doesn’t win POTM we should pack the entire thing in. What a player, comfortably the best on the pitch today as well #wafc — Dan Stacey (@DanStacey03) September 28, 2024

Whilst this is brilliant for the Liverpool icon and his family, it is a concerning situation for Calvin Ramsay. Brought in from Aberdeen in 2022, the Scot has been sent out on loan to both Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers with diminishing returns - the former recovering from a knee injury - and if he is falling out of favour at Wigan it will be incredibly detrimental to his development.

The right-back was brought in with a keen eye on his potential, talent and the future. For his own sake, sharing minutes with Carragher would see the situation become a lot more promising.

by Sam Mandi-Ghomi

