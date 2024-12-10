Twist | Don't Look Back in Anger

The Champions League nights are back. An evening not to be missed at the Stadium, with a very strong opponent to face. One of those monsters you find at the end of video games, the ones you can only beat if you remember the best moves. A wounded monster, yes, but probably even more formidable. The level of difficulty is sky-high, Juve plays the part of the hero who must fight to the end and this conjures up images of the biggest matches.

MANCHESTER CITY AND THE GALLAGHER BROTHERS: THROUGH THE GOOD TIMES AND THE BAD

European champions in 2022–23, City have dominated the British scene alone and the international scene along with Real Madrid in recent years. United's hegemony side-lined, with pride and ambition the colours of the city of Manchester changed and the benchmarks of football across the Channel now play in white and blue. When the team was still navigating troubled waters, far from the glory of recent times, the Citizens were reflected by the Britpop image of a duo that dominated the scene between the 1990s and 2000s. Noel and Liam Gallagher: Oasis was (and still is) synonymous with Manchester City. The dispassionate love, the over-the-top statements, the suffering endured in United's best years. There is revenge, the concept of faith with no return, of knowing how to wait for the right star to shine and take vengeance.

LIAM AND NOEL, NUMBER 9 AND 10

It’s not hard to imagine the band in a football scenario. It is like having two seasoned strikers in the team: Liam with number 9, the merciless striker and finisher; Noel, with number 10 on his back and flashes of class in support of the centre forward. A perfect combination, but also an explosive one. Each with their own style, both unmistakable and essential to bring home the most important results.

And if we want to go through the glory, decline and rebirth? Easy. The rise was the Knebworth concert in August 1996. Two nights with more than 100,000 spectators each, an unparalleled following. The height of popularity, the quality of the music: a special combination to mark a historic date for British pop-rock. There is little to discuss about the decline: the band's break-up in 2009 threw fans into despair, but as true fans they took comfort in their most iconic songs, waiting for their comeback. Differences of opinion, creative differences, media pressure, the confrontational clash of strong personalities, all of which led 9 and 10 to part ways... but not forever. Just like in the greatest stories, the historical club makes a comeback. The summer 2025 reunion, the myriad of concerts scheduled, the sold-out tickets, the anticipation that burns hearts out. Oasis are back and they want to reclaim it all.

THAT NIGHT AT THE ETIHAD...

Liam and Noel will forgive us if our fans cheer for other colours this time. Like that evening at the Etihad in September 2015, a splendid way to find courage. Don't Look Back in Anger, because anger only leads to confusion. After all, that evening Juventus came back from the goal deficit with the maturity of champions, overcoming difficulties, beating the odds and remembering why great teams can always shine again.

Take that look from off your face

Cause you ain’t ever gonna burn my heart out

See you on Wednesday evening, our hearts will certainly not burn out.