Twins visit the Mets to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (58-46, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (55-50, third in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (5-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -120, Twins +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

New York is 28-28 at home and 55-50 overall. The Mets have a 43-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota has a 29-25 record on the road and a 58-46 record overall. The Twins have hit 125 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with 22 home runs while slugging .474. Jeff McNeil is 12-for-35 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana is third on the Twins with 34 extra base hits (20 doubles and 14 home runs). Byron Buxton is 13-for-43 with five doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Twins: Jose Miranda: day-to-day (upper body), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

