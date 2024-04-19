Twins take on the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (10-9, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-11, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 2.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -147, Tigers +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota is 6-11 overall and 1-4 at home. The Twins have a 3-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit has gone 6-2 on the road and 10-9 overall. The Tigers have a 7-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Kirilloff leads the Twins with a .288 batting average, and has four doubles, three triples, a home run, four walks and four RBI. Ryan Jeffers is 12-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with eight extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and three home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 10-for-31 with a double, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press