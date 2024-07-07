Tweets of the Week: England are in the semi-finals, Ronaldo is Homelander

Tweets of the Week: England are in the semi-finals, Ronaldo is Homelander

The best tweets of the week from Football Twitter, featuring England and their persistent Euro 2024 campaign, Misstiano Ronaldo, PSR transfers and more.

Somehow, England have reached the semi-finals of the Euros.

Centre Court erupts as the news that @England have won on penalties filters through 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Wimbledon | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OoKv7n1tVo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024

Read – Southgate picks out England star who deserved ‘extra big hug’

And to think England were moments away from being knocked out by Slovakia in the round of 16.

😱 LA LOCURA con el GOL de BELLINGHAM. ‼️ Aficionados intentando volver al estadio, carreras, gente por el suelo… 📹 Brutal documento de @JulioSuarezTV. pic.twitter.com/eWSuG6BIvR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 1, 2024

Thank the Lord above that proper football came to the rescue.

England scored from a long throw and a hoofball to a big lad pic.twitter.com/Aml0CtS7Cs — duke 🇻🇳 (@_oneeightthree_) June 30, 2024

Read – Saka shakes off penalty nightmare to save England at Euro 2024

Now we can ‘look forward’ to England vs Netherlands.

Watching a Koeman vs Southgate coached semifinal pic.twitter.com/Z0YiZdBUE1 — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) July 6, 2024

Spain are probably the favourites to win the whole thing now, but they just don’t understand what football is really about.

bit obvious from the spanish to just win easily – they know nothing of the true essence of football: pain and suffering. they think it’s about joy and excitement. but england understands — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) June 30, 2024

Read – Five memorable clashes between Spain and Germany

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo FC were finally knocked out this week.

It’s like Ronaldo’s booked the pitch and sorted everything so you have to let him play — RP (@ryandpren) July 5, 2024

I wish I had the confidence of Cristiano Ronaldo stepping up to take a free kick for the millionth time.

How do you reason with someone like this? pic.twitter.com/faflkPg5Rx — Nux (@neosvy) July 1, 2024

You’d be raging if you were Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes stood next to Ronaldo taking every single free kick pic.twitter.com/iPMspmSr09 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 1, 2024

Pepe is the real GOAT.

Ronaldo (39, takes sports science to the Nth degree, lives every aspect of his life with the sole purpose of extending his career and being the best footballer he can be) being much more washed than Pepe (41, spent the last 25 years fighting people and being evil) is very funny — h🪐p (@HWestwoodP) July 1, 2024

The TV licence fee is finally being put to good use.

Alright credit where it's due pic.twitter.com/JuUHb0M15J — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) July 1, 2024

Nah, Ronaldo isn’t Homelander, surely?

90% of this Portugal team is so exciting and then you’ve got Homelander up top stinking the place out — Max 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Max_Rads) July 1, 2024

Oh, wait…

He was simply channelling his inner Joe Biden. Or was it the other way around?

Read – Five players who have caught the eye at the Copa America

I think we just bore witness to an attempted murder.

what the fuck have i just witnessed pic.twitter.com/lEQKaTJz8J — zak (@zakmurphy_) July 3, 2024

Absolutely no way Maidenhead United’s chairman is called Peter Griffin.

hey lois remember that time i put a sell on clause on max kilman https://t.co/kahp1vxmHl — Cal (@Cxllann) July 6, 2024

Read – Premier League transfer will ‘profoundly change’ non-league club

Wolves threw some shade at Chelsea with their latest transfer announcement.

Agent Cunha at work 🇧🇷👔 pic.twitter.com/sG5aXVFdsZ — Wolves (@Wolves) July 2, 2024

The PSR deadline really had Premier League clubs doing some odd deals.

fascinating footage of this summer’s transfer market pic.twitter.com/tJReR90S5t — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) June 30, 2024

Read – Five players who could join Chelsea this summer

The transfer window is out of control this summer.

This transfer window is ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/u5v7g8TBqf — Rhythm of Zat Knight (@93rdmin) July 5, 2024

Jude Bellingham almost missed the win over Switzerland thanks to a crotch grab. I don’t think anyone is buying his excuse.

🥱❌- An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Arsenal team played that day.🤝🏽 pic.twitter.com/QqhpzMPyrs https://t.co/JUwXlrQEhC — disco tosic (@disco_tosic) June 30, 2024

Read – Penalty hero Alexander-Arnold hails ‘incredible’ England win

Thankfully it didn’t come to this.

On Live TV?! He was dead serious too! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mXaokdp4VG — Louie (@LouieAlissa) July 3, 2024

Jordan Pickford might be the weirdest man in football.

Contender for tweet of the tournament right here.

asking Trippier and Walker to stay with their men when they can’t even stay with their wives — nathan (@_nathanf38) June 30, 2024

Wow, I can’t believe John Stones really said that.

Guys please who made this I want to tag them 😭 pic.twitter.com/nfIdqxnG63 — rásputin fagioli 🇪🇸 (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿?) (@diggerowa) July 2, 2024

Now that’s a flag.

Read – The fastest goals in European Championship history

Borussia Dortmund admin coming through with the best fixture announcement we’ve ever seen.

New season, new me 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4Psg2O76hd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 4, 2024

I don’t think they thought through this tattoo enough before committing it to ink.

I think Jadon Sancho might need to find a new club.

Ten Hag meeting Jadon Sancho for the first training of pre-season https://t.co/eyutZyzqVg pic.twitter.com/xPcWd29Qo2 — Jonas Adnan Giæver (@CheGiaevara) July 4, 2024

Kevin De Bruyne was having none of Tancredi Palmieri’s questions after Belgium were knocked out by France.

Ahah DeBruyne just called me stupid. Hey Kevin, little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany and Spain they ALL REACHED A FINAL! Usual footballer that wants only question telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat https://t.co/vuxnu8y9B1 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 1, 2024

Read – Five players who moved from Leicester to Chelsea for big money

See Also – Five players who could join Arsenal this summer

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok