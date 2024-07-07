Advertisement

Tweets of the Week: England are in the semi-finals, Ronaldo is Homelander

The best tweets of the week from Football Twitter, featuring England and their persistent Euro 2024 campaign, Misstiano Ronaldo, PSR transfers and more. 

Somehow, England have reached the semi-finals of the Euros. 

And to think England were moments away from being knocked out by Slovakia in the round of 16. 

Thank the Lord above that proper football came to the rescue. 

Now we can ‘look forward’ to England vs Netherlands

Spain are probably the favourites to win the whole thing now, but they just don’t understand what football is really about. 

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo FC were finally knocked out this week. 

I wish I had the confidence of Cristiano Ronaldo stepping up to take a free kick for the millionth time.

You’d be raging if you were Bruno Fernandes

Pepe is the real GOAT. 

The TV licence fee is finally being put to good use. 

Nah, Ronaldo isn’t Homelander, surely?

Oh, wait…

He was simply channelling his inner Joe Biden. Or was it the other way around?

I think we just bore witness to an attempted murder. 

Absolutely no way Maidenhead United’s chairman is called Peter Griffin. 

Wolves threw some shade at Chelsea with their latest transfer announcement. 

The PSR deadline really had Premier League clubs doing some odd deals. 

The transfer window is out of control this summer. 

Jude Bellingham almost missed the win over Switzerland thanks to a crotch grab. I don’t think anyone is buying his excuse. 

Thankfully it didn’t come to this. 

Jordan Pickford might be the weirdest man in football. 

Contender for tweet of the tournament right here. 

Wow, I can’t believe John Stones really said that. 

Now that’s a flag. 

Borussia Dortmund admin coming through with the best fixture announcement we’ve ever seen. 

I don’t think they thought through this tattoo enough before committing it to ink. 

I think Jadon Sancho might need to find a new club. 

Kevin De Bruyne was having none of Tancredi Palmieri’s questions after Belgium were knocked out by France

