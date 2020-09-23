TV tonight: the Spice Girls get the celebrity karaoke treatment

Celebrity Karaoke Club

10pm, ITV2

Another week, another reality singing contest, this time with a celebrity twist. There is the Ronseal factor to this series as 13 celebrities – including Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt, comic Joel Dommett, radio presenter Roman Kemp and Drag Race stars Courtney Act and Baga Chipz – take on performing famous tracks each week in a “secret karaoke bar”, all in front of their peers. Whoever gets the fewest votes, leaves. Up first is Courtney Act tackling the Spice Girls, the radio presenter Melvin Odoom on Boyz II Men and Scarlett on Spandau Ballet. Ammar Kalia



The Art of Architecture

7pm, Sky Arts

Boasting some of the grandest, most opulent designs in the world, opera houses are the perfect focus for this special episode of The Art of Architecture. The stories behind well-known silhouettes such as the Sydney Opera House and La Fenice in Venice are explored, as well as the Harbin Opera House in China. AK



Walking Britain’s Roman Roads

8pm, Channel 5

The survey of 1,800-year-old byways that have left a mark on the UK continues with Ermine Street, a 200-mile straight shot from London to York that partly evolved into the A1. After seeking solace in a sunken Mithraic temple in east London, historian Dan Jones digs into burial rituals en route. Graeme Virtue



Nadiya Bakes

8.30pm, BBC Two

View photos Nadiya with her baked teriyaki chicken noodles on Nadiya Bakes. Photograph: Cliff Evans/BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd More

A chicken and pink peppercorn pithivier has a surprise hidden inside: an entire brie. It is one of the pies Nadiya serves up tonight (baking isn’t only about cakes, after all), along with a pepperoni pull-apart and a foolproof shortcrust pastry. Master baker Dan Nemeth also makes a sourdough loaf. Ali Catterall



Ambulance

9pm, BBC One

The London Ambulance Service is faced with a typically relentless set of cases this week, including an 80-year-old man who has had a cardiac arrest and needs urgent life-saving CPR, while a temporary outage in the call centre’s computer software causes an ever-building backlog of urgent calls. AK

24 Hours in A&E

9pm, Channel 4

Amid the current public health crisis, this dramatic hospital doc has switched up a notch. While the reasons for patients’ trips to A&E vary, the professionalism of St George’s staff is reassuringly consistent. This week’s cases: a 14-year-old girl with a head injury, and a 56-year-old man struggling to breathe. Ellen E Jones



Film choice

View photos Reese Witherspoon in Wild. Photograph: Anne Marie Fox/AP More

Wild (Jean-Marc Vallée, 2014), 1.05am, Film4

Gritty and engaging, Reese Witherspoon makes Vallée’s account of a 1,000-mile trek a compelling journey. Adapted by Nick Hornby from Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 memoir, it follows Witherspoon’s Cheryl on a lone path of self-discovery. Painful memories and physical exhaustion combine to haunting effect. Paul Howlett



Live sport

Women’s Pro League Hockey: Germany v Belgium 2.30pm, BT Sport 1. From Dusseldorf Hockey Stadium.

Indian Premier League Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. From Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Champions League Football 7.45pm, BT Sport 2. A live head-to-head, TBA.



