What’s on TV tonight: Ghosts, Loki, Have I Got News for You and more

Charlotte Ritchie in the final series of Ghosts

Friday 6 October

Ghosts

BBC One, 8.30pm

Dying is easy, comedy is hard, goes the old saying. But this delightfully silly sitcom manages to mine comedy gold from both, as young couple Alison and Mike (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe) return to haunted Button Hall to wrangle with its spirits for a fifth and final time. Written by the Horrible Histories crew, who star as the ghouls, Ghosts’ mix of slapstick and more subtle, history-lite jokes provides laughs for all ages.

Following the drama of the fourth series’ finale, when the hall’s guest house burned down after a lightning strike, the new series opens with a low-stakes plot. The mortal couple are meant to be thinking up new ways to earn money, until Alison becomes sidetracked by an April Fools Day escapade. The spirits play a trick on her, so she vows to wreak revenge on them: generally, they’re easy to dupe, but there’s poignancy, too, when Alison lures lovesick poet Thomas Thorne (an affecting Mathew Baynton) to the romantic tryst he has longed for. Later, a bombshell revelation seems likely to alter the characters’ trajectories. Ghosts is that rarity – a clever, British, family-friendly sitcom. The whole series is available on iPlayer from today. VP

Desperately Seeking Soulmate

Amazon Prime Video

This three-part exposé delves into Twin Flames Universe, an American match-making service run by charismatic Michigan couple Jeff and Shaleia Divine. The service promises to find members’ soulmates but also seemingly encourages them to engage in darker behaviours, such as relentlessly pursuing their exes and questioning their gender identity, all at a hefty price tag.

Loki

Disney+

Tom Hiddleston returns for a second run of the high-concept Marvel spin-off. When Loki suffers a curious case of time-slipping between past and present, he realises that negotiating different eras is the only way to save the soul of the Time Variance Authority from a new nemesis. It’s a trippy drama with a satisfying bromance between Loki and sidekick Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out

Channel 5, 8pm

Jane McDonald may have bagged Channel 5’s international travelogues, but Susan Calman remains content – correction: utterly gleeful – with the UK gig. Her frequent shrieks of joy are infectious as she explores north east England; look out for a funny spoof of her posing as Northumberland’s favourite TV cop, Vera.

Have I Got News for You

BBC One, 9pm

Now in its 33rd year and its 66th series, the gleeful satirical show returns, guided by skilful guest host Victoria Coren Mitchell. Ian Hislop remains poker-in-chief, with Paul Merton lobbing in well-timed quips.

Gardeners’ World

BBC Two, 9pm; not NI

A week-ending trip to Monty Don’s garden is escapist balm even for non-gardeners. Tonight he reminds us that it’s apple harvest time and suggests ideas for coping with a windfall. There’s positive energy around segments on planting greenery that can survive extreme weather, with Adam Frost and Nick Bailey meeting designers overcoming climate challenges.

Elton John Night

BBC Four, from 9pm

Presumably in honour of lyricist Bernie Taupin’s new memoir, BBC Four dedicates a night to the Rocket Man. It kicks off with Elton John at the BBC, which includes hits I’m Still Standing and Circle of Life. Then, Elton John Uncensored is his 2019 chat with Graham Norton that’s full of wild tales. And rounding off with a 1970 concert.

Fair Play (2023) ★★★★

Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor stars in this sizzling debut feature from writer-director Chloe Domont, centred on a relationship pushed to the brink by a promotion at work. Taking place in the cutthroat world of corporate finance in New York, what starts off as a grabby erotic thriller becomes something far more psychologically pungent when Dynevor’s Emily lands a role coveted by her lover, Luke (Alden Ehrenreich). It’s Wall Street meets Fatal Attraction.

Cocaine Bear (2023) ★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Director Elizabeth Banks is capable of darkly sardonic humour (see Pitch Perfect 2 and her recent Charlie’s Angels reboot), but it’s not evident here. The title – which propelled the film to much hype at the box office – gives the plot away: an assortment of rednecks try to retrieve Class A drugs from a rampaging bear who’s already snorted most of them. It’s bloody, the CGI is questionable, but you may well be gripped out of pure ludicrousness.

Official Secrets (2019) ★★★

BBC Two, 11.05pm

Keira Knightley stars in Gavin Hood’s strong political thriller relating the true story of Katharine Gun, a linguist working for GCHQ who, before the 2003 invasion of Iraq by Britain and the US, leaked a memo from the National Security Agency exposing a surveillance operation targeting the UN security council. Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Indira Varma and Rhys Ifans are among its sprawling cast.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★

Channel 4, 11.05pm

Ryan Reynolds et al double down on the huge success of their sardonic 2016 hit. As ever, the red-suited anti-hero Deadpool is morally flexible, near-unkillable and entirely self-aware, but this time he’s more offensive, his injuries more grotesque and his quips more numerous. The plot, about a mutant boy in need of protection, is paper-thin, but the anarchic tone and Reynolds’s charisma remain the real reasons to watch.

Saturday 7 October

Debbie D features in documentary First Ladies of Hip Hop - Co Emporium/BBC

First Ladies of Hip Hop

BBC Two, 9.35pm & 10.35pm

The history of hip hop is ostensibly dominated by men, although that is only because women have been written out of it. That is the argument of this absorbing three-part documentary series, which seeks to set the record straight. Narrated by Neneh Cherry, best known for her 1988 hit Buffalo Stance, it begins tonight by telling the stories of the pioneers: female rappers such as Sha-Rock, Debbie D and later Roxanne Shanté, who all had to fight against sexism to be heard. Perhaps the most influential woman of this period was Sylvia Robinson, the super-producer behind The Sugarhill Gang’s Rapper’s Delight, which was arguably responsible for hip hop’s leap into the mainstream.

The second episode, also airing tonight, celebrates the golden age of late 1980s hip hop, when Salt-N-Pepa broke new ground with the era-defining Push It!, and English acts such as She Rockers and Monie Love made their voices heard in the US. Yet women in the genre also had to reckon with the misogyny of 1990s gangster rap, and their eventual demotion to background dancers in sleazy music videos. The show is preceded by Women of Hip Hop & Soul: Later…with Jools Holland at 8.35pm. SK

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC One, 6.20pm

Lights, camera, Charleston! It is of course Movie Week, which tends to serve up some of Strictly’s most unhinged spectacles; Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk doing a jive to a song from The Super Mario Bros Movie could become a classic. Ditto Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima’s Puss in Boots Paso Doble.

A Royal Guide to: Parks & Gardens

Channel 4, 7.30pm

This week explores the relationship between monarchs and their gardens. Henry VIII’s hunting grounds are now London’s Royal Parks, while the late Queen spent years reworking Queen Victoria’s Balmoral Estate. Green spaces can act as a source of income for the monarchy – and a refuge from prying eyes.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

BBC One, 8.35pm

Another week, another spin of the wheel. The celebrities offering advice tonight include Anita Rani on women, Nick Knowles on DIY, Stacey Dooley on Strictly and a particularly giddy Gyles Brandreth on the King. “My wife often tells me I know nothing about women,” he says, offering to recuse himself from Rani’s expertise.

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey

Channel 4, 8.35pm

Her recent experience with breast cancer has left Julia Bradbury eager to explore her Irish heritage. In the opener of her new series, she travels across the south of the country, visiting medieval abbeys, sampling gourmet food and having a go at pottery making. The highlight, however, comes in an interesting segment on the potato famine.

Black Snow

BBC Four, 9pm & 9.50pm

The first series of the brooding Australian murder mystery reaches its conclusion tonight with a twisty double bill. Detective Cormack (Travis Fimmel) contends with the suspicious death of a key witness, before discovering evidence that could finally crack the cold case of who killed teenager Isabel (Talijah Blackman-Corowa). The finale, of course, upends all of that.

Controversially 1979: That Was the Year That Was

Channel 5, 9.35pm

The fizzy retrospective documentary looks back on the cultural highlights of 1979. It was the year Margaret Thatcher became Britain’s first female Prime Minister, Monty Python caused a storm of protest with The Life of Brian and a little comic called Viz launched from a Newcastle bedroom.

The Secret Garden (1993) ★★★

Channel 5, noon

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic 1911 children’s novel is brought beautifully to life by Polish director Agnieszka Holland. When the parents of 10-year-old Mary (Kate Maberly) die in India, she moves into her uncle’s grand Yorkshire home, Misselthwaite Manor. Here she meets her sickly cousin, Colin (Heydon Prowse), and encourages him to venture into the grounds’ enchanting garden. A beautiful kinship ensues. Maggie Smith co-stars.

Film of the week: Henry V (1989) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 1.15pm; also Thursday, BBC Four, 8pm

Long before he had carved out a niche as Hollywood’s go-to Agatha Christie superfan, Kenneth Branagh delighted audiences as one of the finest Shakespearean actors (and directors) of his generation. This gritty adaptation of Henry V marked Branagh’s feature directorial debut, with him taking on the role of the ruthless King as he determined to lay claim to the kingdom of France. Despite his military prowess, Henry is plagued by self-doubt and introspection that rubs off on his dejected Army as the Hundred Years War drags on and on. It is the promise of winning the hand of beautiful Katharine (Emma Thompson) that keeps his morale high enough to succeed in the bloody Battle of Agincourt. Branagh’s spin on Shakespeare is now considered one of the finest screen adaptations of the Bard ever made: it earned three Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Actor, and won for Best Costume Design. But what sets this Henry V apart is its energy, passion and utmost accessibility; Branagh brings the verse and character to life in a way that proves why Shakespeare will serve as an eternal voice for humankind.

Kinky Boots (2005) ★★★

Channel 5, 2.10pm

Inspired by the true story of a failing Midlands shoe factory, this feel-good comedy centres on Charlie (Joel Edgerton), a man who is struggling to save the family business, and his employee Lola (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a trans cabaret star who inspires him to make high-heeled boots designed to carry a grown man’s weight. It’s a modern fairy-tale about progress for all, and spawned a hit Broadway and West End musical.

From Time to Time (2009) ★★★

Channel 5, 4.20pm

Julian Fellowes proved with Downton Abbey and Gosford Park that he knows his way around a country mansion. This adaptation of Lucy M Boston’s Green Knowe books is a delightful, family friendly yarn. Towards the end of the Second World War, young Tolly (Alex Etel) goes to stay with his grandmother (Maggie Smith) and starts seeing the ghosts of 19th-century inhabitants. Questions of class, race and mortality are all gently addressed.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★★

Channel 4, 11.05pm

The brilliance of Steven Spielberg and the hard-edged sci-fi of Philip K Dick prove to be a perfect match in this futuristic thriller. Tom Cruise plays Chief John Anderton, whose department arrests people for crimes that a team of “precogs” foresee they intend to commit. Anderton’s loyalty to the system is tested when he is identified as the potential killer of a man that he’s never met. Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton co-star.

Sunday 8 October

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the new series of Big Brother - Vincent Dolman/ITV

Big Brother: The Launch

ITV1/ITV2, 9pm

Five years after being cancelled by Channel 5, the TV juggernaut that gave us “Nasty” Nick Bateman, Jade Goody’s diplomatic tussle with India and even certified national treasure (and new Bake Off presenter) Alison Hammond, returns with a new home and a whole host of (top secret) new contestants.

ITV bosses have been quick to insist that the format will return to its early years, when “ordinary people” were shoved in a massive house together for up to six weeks, getting caught up in all manner of love affairs and petty arguments – with every move recorded by round-the-clock cameras and regular trips to spill their beans in the Diary Room. However, only time will tell if the parent channel of ITV2’s Love Island will be able to resist signing up that programme’s gaggle of personality-devoid influencer-types, or if they’ll come through with characters to match the likes of Nikki Grahame or Pete Bennett. Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Big Brother will be stripped over the next few weeks on ITV2, with each night’s episode followed by extra bits in Big Brother: Late & Live. Prepare to wait with bated breath for the first eviction. PP

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico

BBC Two, 7.20pm

The Desperate Housewives actress embarks on a culinary journey across Mexico, tucking into birria stew and grimacing at tequila shots in Jalisco. Fans of Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy may get déjà vu – no wonder, as he was an executive producer.

Big Little Journeys

BBC Two, 8pm

Even the BBC’s loudest critics can’t dispute its talents for a wonderfully shot nature series. This one follows six wee animals – beginning with a Canadian turtle and a South African bushbaby – on their journeys to find new homes. Then at 9pm, Mortimer & Whitehouse return to the River Wye in Derbyshire, the first place they ever fished together.

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker

Channel 4, 8pm

Mel Giedroyc swapped Bake Off for this similarly wholesome contest for amateur carpenters; in this third series, 10 new contestants must create a garden bench and a greeting card. Reality TV takes a slightly trashier turn afterwards with Celebrity SAS (and with it, yet more moaning from Matt Hancock).

Boiling Point

BBC One, 9pm

Relaxing TV it ain’t, but brilliant it is. The second episode sees head chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) forced to cut costs in the kitchen after meetings with investors go awry, while a luxe new menu puts the team – already a man down following Freeman’s (Ray Panthaki) departure – under more pressure. Escaping home isn’t an option, either, with Carly’s relationship with her mother (Cathy Tyson) growing fraught.

House of Kardashian

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

Everyone has a ready-formed opinion of the Kardashian-Jenners: talentless fame vampires, or empowered business moguls? This fascinating three-parter looks at a family that has permeated American popular culture, beginning with matriarch Kris Jenner’s marriage (and divorce) to OJ Simpson’s lawyer Rob Kardashian, then Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, to her decision to turn her glamorous family’s lives into a reality show.

Fresh Cuts

ITV1, 10.45pm

Broadcast as part of Black History Month, Alex Beresford’s affecting look at why black men are more likely to suffer from severe mental illnesses. The weathercaster, who lost a friend to suicide in 2020, meets experts and sufferers to discuss why statistics are higher in their community.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★★★

BBC One, 3.15pm

The indisputable star of this Disney animation, directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams, is a 10ft inflatable robot who’s impeccably well-mannered at all times, even though he and the world at large are not quite mutually compatible. Old-fashioned physical comedy – unfussily staged and uproariously funny – coupled with tons of heart underpins one of Disney’s most visually extravagant and hi-tech animations of the past few decades.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★★

Channel 5, 1.55pm

Adapted from Tom Clancy’s Cold War novel, this is a corny but compelling submarine thriller from Die Hard director John McTiernan. Sean Connery plays a Russian sub commander, heading for the USA with plans to defect. The CIA, however, thinks he’s a madman who aims to start a nuclear war and must be stopped. A young Alec Baldwin stars as fresh-faced, inquisitive CIA agent Jack Ryan.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★★★

Sky Sci-Fi, 7pm

Rod Daniel’s high-school fantasy is a long, belting howl of 1980s nostalgia and charm. Michael J Fox’s Scott Howard is a loser on and off the basketball court, hopeless with both the ladies and the hoop. That is, until he starts to hit a very hairy puberty and discovers that his family are, in fact, werewolves. Cue Ferris Bueller-esque musical numbers and disco-bopping scenes of acrobatic basketball as “Wolf Fever” sweeps the school.

Licorice Pizza (2021) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 10.30pm

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film immerses you so completely in 1970s LA, that you could be forgiven for thinking he had somehow stepped through a chink in space-time. It stars Cooper “son of Philip Seymour” Hoffman and Alana Haim, the former a child TV star struggling for work, the latter a spunky but aimless photographer’s assistant. The pair play out a powerful first-flush romance. Also showing on BBC Three on Monday at 10pm.

Monday 9 October

Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning - Matt Squire/BBC

The Reckoning

BBC One, 9pm

Writer Neil McKay and producer Jeff Pope have taken on plenty of unpromisingly bleak subjects over the years, from Fred and Rose West (Appropriate Adult) to the Moors Murders (See No Evil). In each case, they approached the material carefully and sensitively, finding new and important things to say about some of the most shocking examples of human depravity in recent British history.

The Reckoning, however, is surely their most challenging and contentious project to date: a four-part drama covering the life of Jimmy Savile, the once-beloved staple of primetime TV posthumously exposed as a prolific, rapacious rapist and sexual abuser. Steve Coogan makes for risky but fascinating casting in the lead for a drama which aims to expose institutional complicity, however unknowing, in Savile’s crimes. These failings stretch from hospitals and prisons to politicians and, of course, the BBC. McKay and Pope are also notable for their diligent research, and the dramatic scenes in The Reckoning are interspersed with testimony from four survivors of Savile’s actions, telling their stories as a warning for the future. Box-setted on BBC iPlayer from tonight (Monday 10) and continuing on BBC One tomorrow (Tuesday 10). GT

The Crash Detectives

BBC Two, 7pm; not Wales

A fourth run for the Welsh documentary series begins with a testing case for Gwent’s finest when an empty vehicle and a dead man are discovered on a remote mountain road: can the driver be found?

Love, Victor

BBC Three, 8pm & 8.30pm

This Hulu spin-off from 2018 teen romcom Love, Simon, finds young Victor (Michael Cimino), born into a working-class religious household, resentful of his older peer Simon (Nick Robinson), now something of a hero for how he handled being outed while at high school. The leads are charming enough, but the stakes feel lower than in the original film.

Union with David Olusoga

BBC Two, 9pm

David Olusoga’s excellent series moves past the Act of Union and into the 18th century, a tumultuous hundred years for relations between England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. The Jacobite rebellions threatened the Stuart dynasty, the Irish religious divide erupted into violence and the French continued to destabilise their rivals across the Channel.

The Long Shadow

ITV1, 9pm

With DSC Hoban (Toby Jones) sidelined, DCS Jim Hobson (Lee Ingleby) takes charge of the investigation and sends young WPC Jill Adams (Cara Theobold) out onto the streets among groups of sex workers, already terrified for their lives, in a careless attempt at entrapment. Sutcliffe, meanwhile, kills again, and one of his earlier victims receives further appalling treatment from the authorities as George Kay’s unsettling drama continues.

Endurance: Race to the Pole with Ben Fogle

Channel 5, 9pm

Having ticked off Captain Robert Scott’s journey, Ben Fogle and Dwayne Fields extend their odyssey to follow Ernest Shackleton’s Nimrod expedition as it crossed the Transantarctic Mountains; while their equipment is of course superior, the pair still face appalling weather conditions and must, as Shackleton once did, contemplate turning back.

The Sky at Night: Question Time Special

BBC Four, 10pm

Dallas Campbell takes on the Fiona Bruce role in this panel discussion from the University of Exeter, where experts including Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Dr Hannah Wakeford will answer questions on the cosmos, as well as offering updates from the Voyager missions.

Abandon Ship (1957, b/w) ★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 7pm

Also known under the title of Seven Waves Away, Richard Sale’s seafaring adventure tale has lost none of its pace or emotional potency. After the luxury liner Crescent Star sinks into the ocean, officer Alec Holmes (Tyrone Power) must navigate the open waters with 20 passengers packed onto a lifeboat intended for just nine bodies. With a hurricane approaching and some aboard gravely injured, time is of the essence.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★★

Sky Showcase, 8pm

The denouement to Peter Jackson’s grandiose adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s epic is the one that finally scooped an Oscar. Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) arrive at Mount Doom to destroy the Ring, both helped and hindered by the loathsome Gollum. Jackson’s only misjudgment is that the film meanders on for around half an hour after the real action is over.

Don’t Look Now (1973) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

Nicolas Roeg’s thrilling adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s 1971 short story follows a married couple (Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland, both mesmerising) as they travel to Venice following the death of their daughter. Once in Italy, they meet a pair of mysterious sisters who claim to possess a sixth sense – before the couple start experiencing sightings themselves. Also showing on BBC Four on Thursday at 10.10pm.

Tuesday 10 October

Storyville explore the world of wheelchair rugby - Noah Media Group/BBC

Made of Steel: Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry: Storyville

BBC Four, 10pm

Wheelchair rugby league is not for the faint-hearted. It is not unusual for a player – many of whom are disabled – to be sent flying from their chair, often after being smashed into like a bumper car. “If you don’t like being thrown about,” says Wayne Boardman, a member of England’s side, “take up dominoes.” The sport was on particularly ferocious form during the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Cup, the setting of this engrossing documentary. It goes behind the scenes of the two favourites: host nation England and bitter rivals France. The manager of the latter is fiercely critical of

England’s tactics, calling into question the aggressive style of non-disabled players such as Jack Brown. It speaks to a tension at the heart of a sport in which everyone is welcome to play. The stars, of course, are the disabled players themselves. French captain Gilles Clausells lost his leg after an accident, ending a promising career in conventional rugby. He speaks of contemplating suicide on his hospital bed, before discovering a new way to play the sport he loves. Like others interviewed here, he is as tough as the wheelchair he so terrifyingly wields. SK

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

BBC Two, 7pm

The 12th series of the eternally cosy antique hunt opens with comedy couple Paul Merton and Suki Webster on the road in Kent, where they will be aided by experts Margie Cooper and Charles Hanson in their search for treasure.

Fake or Fortune?

BBC One, 8pm

Fiona Bruce and art expert Philip Mould travel to France this week to investigate sketches by Camille Pissarro and Paul Cézanne, titans of the Impressionist movement. In the case of Pissarro, the drawing has already been proven to be his work. The task is to prove that the colouring wasn’t done by another hand.

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

ITV1, 8pm

In honour of World Mental Health Day, Lewis turns his attention to the psychological consequences of financial hardship, sharing practical advice for those struggling. Susanna Reid: Can Britain Get Talking? will air after at 8.30pm, when the presenter will be examining the mental health crisis in England’s schools.

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

“I have definitely got the bread dread,” says reigning Star Baker Tasha, as she faces the prospect of being judged on Paul Hollywood’s speciality. Their first task is to make a cottage loaf, before showing off their technical skills with a Devonshire split and a show-stopping plaited centrepiece. Special mention goes to new co-host Alison Hammond, who rises to the occasion.

The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

ITV1, 9pm

Tonight’s episode of the Windsor retrospective is themed around intruders, both literal and figurative. Take the morning that the late Queen was awoken by painter and decorator Michael Fagan in her bedroom. Or the more metaphorical idea of Queen Camilla, who is perceived to have intruded into the marriage of the-then Prince and Princess of Wales.

Don’t Look Down for SU2C

Channel 4, 9.30pm

Paddy McGuinness hosts this five-part charity fundraiser, in which nine celebrities must master the vertigo-inducing art of highwire walking for Stand Up to Cancer. They include Corrie legend Beverley Callard, French former footballer David Ginola and an obligatory Love Islander (Chris Hughes).

Ministry of Fear (1944, b/w) ★★★★

Film4, 11am

Fritz Lang’s Second World War spy thriller, based on the novel by Brighton Rock author Graham Greene, follows Ray Milland, who, having spent two years in an asylum for reasons we only find out about later, is released into a sleepy English village; events take a turn for the sinister after he drops in on an innocent-seeming fête. A film filled with the sort of bravura touches even Alfred Hitchcock would have been proud of.

Mob Land (2023) ★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 4.30pm

Director Nicholas Maggio was obviously hoping to channel Tarantino or the Coen brothers in this swaggering crime thriller, but it ultimately falls a little flat. John Travolta plays Davis, a small-town Alabama sheriff on the cusp of retirement. When he takes an interest in young married mother Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez), he can’t predict what dark, twisted games he’s about to get pulled into.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★★★

ITV4, 8pm

Those American accents; that interminable Bryan Adams song; that beautiful tree, hacked down by vandals a fortnight ago... this box-office smash is still a curiosity. There’s plenty to enjoy, though, not least in Alan Rickman’s evil Sheriff of Nottingham, who doesn’t so much steal scenes as ram-raid them. Kevin Costner is the swaggering hero, but the fun is going on elsewhere.

Wednesday 11 October

Jay Blades explores the history of the Midlands - Channel 5

Jay Blades: The Midlands Through Time

Channel 5, 9pm

“I’m no historian,” explains Jay Blades at the outset of this three-part history series: an admirably frank confession but perhaps not an especially promising one for the next hour. Fortunately, as any fan of The Repair Shop will know, Blades is personable, curious and enthusiastic. That proves more than enough for this amiable show to work, which disinters a few treasures about the area Blades dubs “Britain’s forgotten middle child” and where he has made his home for almost a decade.

The opening hour takes us from the Anglo-Saxon era through to the reign of Queen Victoria: there’s a rattle through the story of Lady Godiva’s famous horse ride through Coventry and a nice aside on the Black Country dialect (which has more words of Anglo-Saxon origin than anywhere else in the country). However, it is with the Industrial Revolution that the story really gets going, with profiles of the region’s pioneers in cast iron, evolutionary theory and pottery. Blades also wrestles with the contradictions of industrialists in the abolitionist movement – an important topic that probably merits more airtime. GT

The Greatest Show Never Made

Amazon Prime Video

A strange and absorbing morality tale, this: in 2002, a mysterious man by the name of Nikita coaxed 30 credulous strangers through a punishing series of auditions then down to south London for “Project MS-2”, a reality show bearing the promise of fame and a £100,000 fortune. Except “Nikita” vanished and the show, whose bizarre premise is revealed in the opening episode, never aired. Over three compelling episodes, the mystery is unravelled, offering insight to deception, shattered dreams and the desire to escape.

Payback

ITV1, 9pm

As familiar as the premise and some of the characters (Peter Mullan as a ruthless kingpin of crime?) may be, Payback reaps the benefits of its Edinburgh backdrop and a solid lead turn from Morven Christie, who this week drifts further into the orbit of Mullan’s Cal Morris just as financial expert Jibran Khan begins to take a close interest.

Scars: Surviving a Stabbing

BBC Three, 9pm

This grimly timely and extremely powerful documentary follows film-maker Aodh Breathnach, who was himself stabbed on a night out eight years ago, as he talks to those who have been victims of stabbings and the impact on their mental and physical health – an experience which brings to the surface his own buried trauma.

Das Boot

Sky Atlantic, 9pm & 10pm

A fourth series for this solidly impressive U-boat drama – a sequel to the 1981 film – with Buchner (Konstantin Gries) on the hunt for a mole on board the submarine and Klaus (Rick Okon) working to end the war in his own unorthodox way.

David Mitchell’s Outsiders

Dave, 10pm

Eternally labouring in the shadow of Taskmaster, David Mitchell’s outdoorsy panel show is still good fun in its own right, and this series’ line-up is a good one: Alan Davies, Guz Khan and Roisin Conaty are among the comedians charged, this week, with rustling up a story for children and smuggling goods.

Kirkmoore

BBC Three, 10.30pm

The creators of The Inbetweeners return with something of a TV landmark: a sitcom with an all-disabled cast. Set at a college for people with disabilities, it spans educational dissatisfaction to dating calamities. Crucially, it is also as funny as it is unapologetic.

Land (2021) ★★

Film4, 9pm

In Robin Wright’s directorial debut, she plays a grieving mother who takes to the backwoods of Wyoming to process her trauma. Wright’s signature careworn intelligence and emotional fatigue are as convincing as ever, but the plot has the pace and momentum of a flattened whoopie cushion. Still, the vistas of the American West are gorgeously shot and there is interest in Wright’s affecting journey from grief to grace.

Get Out (2017) ★★★★★

BBC One, 10.40pm

The most potent mix of horror and social commentary in years, Jordan Peele’s film is a racial nightmare cunningly wrapped in the paranoid suburban trappings of something along the lines of The Stepford Wives. Daniel Kaluuya plays a black photographer who visits his white girlfriend’s parents, and gradually realises that something is off. It’s a fine balance of gripping and thought-provoking. A modern classic.

Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015) ★★★★

Film4, 12.35am

Chloé Zhao became a critical darling in 2020, after Nomadland scooped her Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. This, her first film, is equally stunning, if markedly more understated: set on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge reservation, it focuses on a pair of native Lakotan siblings (John Reddy and Jashaun St John) whose lives are turned upside down when their alcoholic father dies in a fire.

Thursday 12 October

Bailey Bass, Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in Interview with the Vampire - Alfonso Bresciani/BBC

Interview with the Vampire

BBC Two, 9pm

The 1994 gothic-horror movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt gets a queer spin in this slick seven-part drama. Based on Anne Rice’s novel, this version stars Jacob Anderson, best known as Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm, as the handsome bloodsucker Louis de Pointe du Lac.

In the present day, he’s telling his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while shielding from the sun in a Dubai hotel room, before events scroll back to the fateful moment that a mortal Louis first set eyes on wordly European Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). The sexual relationship between the men was sanitised in the movie, but is made satisfyingly explicit here, with orchestral music accompanying their relationship’s consummation, but what’s just as compelling is the way the story tackles race (Anderson is mixed race). Lestat’s reasoning that he should make Louis a vampire to empower him in a racist America is tested sorely. Another complicating factor is the mid-series arrival of their bloodthirsty surrogate vampire daughter Claudia (Bailey Bass). Although the drama drags in places, it’s sexy, thoughtful and ripely available for a binge on iPlayer. VP

C*A*U*G*H*T

ITVX

When a ragtag bunch of Australian soldiers on a black-ops mission get captured, their subsequent hostage video goes viral and they realise that getting caught is the best thing that’s ever happened to them. The comedy has a larky vibe; it’s just a shame it isn’t a tiny bit funnier. Susan Sarandon guest stars, while executive-producer Sean Penn also makes a fleeting appearance.

Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2023

ITV1, 8pm

The annual weepfest hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo celebrates more unacknowledged heroes. The Prince of Wales and a raft of celebs including Mel B and Alesha Dixon celebrate the Windrush generation 75 years on.

Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics

Yesterday, 8pm

The third run of this amiable docu-series sees the familiar Yorkshire mechanics fixing up old bangers bought by the show’s unsavvy production team. Aghast at the price they paid for a neglected Honda CBR superbike, motorcycle whizz Lorna Winstanley gets to work.

Soldier

BBC One, 9pm

Watching unruly teens being transformed into soldiers at boot camp is stirring and comical in equal measure in this compelling documentary series. Tonight, the fledgling privates bravely endure the physical hell of troop marches, but descend into headless-chicken mode on night manoeuvres. The fact that they’re putting themselves through this while barely more than kids does twang the heartstrings.

All Creatures Great and Small

Channel 5, 9pm

Siegfried (Samuel West) lets his heart rule his head in tonight’s outing of the cosy period drama. After foxtrotting with a Miss Harbottle (Neve McIntosh) at a dance, he invites her to become his bookkeeper, disastrously. James Bolam steals the show as a farmer bidding farewell to a favourite cow.

COBRA: Rebellion

Sky Max, 9pm

The third series of this fast-paced political thriller sees Tory PM Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) face fresh crises at both No 10 and at home – sinister forces are at work in the shadows of an environmental disaster and his daughter is up to no good. The best scenes capitalise on the punchy chemistry between Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Staff.

The Court-Martial of Billy Mitchell (1955) ★★★★

Film4, 2.50pm

Gary Cooper stars in Otto Preminger’s drama as William Mitchell, a First World War hero and the founder of the US Air Force. Despite his obvious talent and intelligence, he’s first demoted for being too opinionated, then court-martialled for criticising the military in public. It’s one-way traffic in terms of the moral argument, but in Preminger’s typical quiet and restrained hands, the film is still stirring.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★★

Sky Cinema Greats, 8pm

With blockbusters such as Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight trilogy under his belt, Christopher Nolan has surely secured his position as the pre-eminent auteur of this century, and this space epic is science-fiction with serious brains and beauty. We follow a former astronaut (Matthew McConaughey) and scientist (Anne Hathaway) as they steer a spaceship through a mysterious wormhole in search of a new beginning for the human race.

Little Nicky (2000) ★★★

Comedy Central, 9pm

Steven Brill’s devilishly daft comedy isn’t one for the zealots – it’s positively blasphemous. Adam Sandler is Satan’s dim-witted son Nicky, who is kicked out of Hell and sent to live in New York City by his evil brothers, Adrian (Rhys Ifans) and Cassius (Tommy Lister Jr). Once he’s in the Big Apple, he realises that he holds the future of not only Hell but Heaven and Earth in his hands – cue lots of fart jokes, silly fights and good old sibling rivalry.

Friday 13 October

Kelsey Grammer as Dr Frasier Crane - Pamela Littky/Paramount+

Frasier

Paramount+

The words “sitcom reboot” rarely precede anything good, but where there’s a market, there’s a streaming service. Frasier returns nearly 20 years after the Cheers spin-off last aired, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane. David Hyde Pierce, who played his neurotic brother, Niles, is conspicuously absent, as is Jane Leeves’s chipper Mancunian Daphne Moon. Perhaps justifying their absence, the show’s location is moved from Seattle to Boston, where Frasier finds himself offered a job at Harvard. There, he meets one of Britain’s greatest sitcom actors, Nicholas Lyndhurst, playing misanthropic professor Alan Cornwall – a world away from Rodney Trotter – who constantly clashes with department head Olivia (Toks Olagundoye).

Despite feeling heavily anachronistic, there is genuine charm to this revival, thanks in large part to Grammer’s undiminished comic touch. He strikes up an uneven partnership with Jack Cutmore-Scott, playing his son Freddy, who is intended to be the straight man to Grammer’s posturing eccentric, but is just distractingly vanilla. The first two episodes (of 10) are available from today, and weekly thereafter. JT

Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+

Brie Larson stars in this stylish adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s novel about fictional cooking show host Elizabeth Zott, whose dreams of becoming a scientist were crushed by the patriarchal society of 1950s America. In this opening pair of episodes, we flash back and forth between Zott’s time working as a lab technician – where she’s harassed by inferior men – and her role as a stern, Julia Child-esque TV personality.

Shining Vale

Lionsgate+

Comedy horror or just horrible comedy? Sharon Horgan’s cross-genre beast enters its second season with Courteney Cox returning as schizophrenic erotic novelist Pat, who ended last season by cracking her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) over the head with an axe. A course of electro-therapy later – a laboured allusion to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – she is released back into the wild, to the horror of her therapist.

Ghosts

BBC One, 8.30pm

With a baby on the way, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) decide to sell off some of the estate – much to Lady Button’s (Martha Howe-Douglas) chagrin. Thankfully, her love for the property might just prove a gift to aspiring poet Thomas (Mathew Baynton) in his search for creative inspiration.

Uncanny

BBC Two, 9pm

Marking the calendar’s eeriest date, the BBC’s resident ghost nerd Danny Robins brings his popular podcast Uncanny to the screen. He speaks to believers about their paranormal encounters, UFO sightings and unearthly visions, while enlisting experts to offer possible explanations.

Barbara Knox at 90

ITV1, 9pm

The Coronation Street matriarch, who has featured as Rita Tanner (among other surnames) since 1964, celebrates her 90th birthday in this one-off special documentary. She joins Bradley Walsh for a spot of tea and to discuss her career in reverential tones.

The Good Ship Murder

Channel 5, 9pm

Shamelessly nicking the concept for Death in Paradise, this sun-drenched crime drama stars Shayne Ward as a police detective turned hammy cruise-ship singer who is dragged into solving a spate of murders – with a little help from fellow Corrie alum Catherine Tyldesley, playing sultry first mate (and true-crime addict) Kate Woods. For the real thing, less the murder, World’s Most Expensive Cruise follows at 10pm.

The Burial (2023)

Amazon Prime Video

In 1995, personal injury lawyer Willie E Gary took on the case of Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe, a struggling small-time funeral home owner who sued a huge company over a contractual dispute – and ended up winning $500 million. Maggie Betts’s dramatisation sounds entertaining enough as it rattles through the broken promises and legal knots keeping down the little man that characterised the case; the always charismatic Jamie Foxx plays Gary.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) ★★★★

Amazon Prime Video

Chad Stahelski’s turbo-charged fourth instalment in the smash-hit action franchise is a pure cinematic treat – deliciously over the top with plots so unbelievable they end up working. The price on Keanu Reeves’s hitman’s head keeps getting higher, taking him on a thrilling chase around the globe from New York and Paris to Berlin as he takes his fight against the High Table up a notch. Buckle up.

The Fabelmans (2022) ★★★★★

Sky Movies Premiere, 8pm

There’s a reason why Steven Spielberg is the world’s most famous director: no topic is off limits, whether it be sharks, wars, dinosaurs, archaeologists or cuddly aliens – and here, a tender spin on his own upbringing. Sammy (played by Mateo Zoryan, then a wildly charming Gabriel LaBelle) dreams of being a director but his suburban surroundings risk holding him back. Michelle Williams is fantastic as his mother, Mitzi.

Woman in Gold (2015) ★★★

BBC Two, 11.05pm

Simon Curtis’s film is based on the true story of Maria Altmann, an elderly Jewish refugee living in LA who battled with the Austrian government for ownership of Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, Gustav Klimt’s painting of her aunt that was stolen by the Nazis during the Holocaust. The fight goes all the way to the US Supreme Court. Helen Mirren is brilliant in her portrayal of Altmann, while Ryan Reynolds plays her determined lawyer.

Television previewers

Stephen Kelly (SK), Veronica Lee (VL), Keith Watson (KW), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Poppie Platt (PP), Gabriel Tate (GT) and Jack Taylor (JT),

