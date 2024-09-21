TV broadcast map for Bears vs. Colts in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking for their second win of the season as they face their third straight AFC South opponent.

Chicago is coming off a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans (2-0), where they still had a chance to win on the final drive, thanks to their dominant defense. But the offense struggled for the second straight game and couldn't mount a late comeback. Now, they have an opportunity to go 2-1 against the AFC South against a winless Colts defense that is vulnerable on the ground.

Let's see if the Bears will be on in your part of the country.

If you live in the yellow area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Colts locally at Noon CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

CBS Week 3 TV map

Most of the country will get the Chargers-Steelers game (red). The rest of the country will get Texans-Vikings (blue) and Bears-Colts as part of CBS's early slate of games. In the late window, it will be Dolphins-Seahawks (green) and Panthers-Raiders (orange).

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty will be on the Bears-Colts call for CBS.

The Bears and Colts kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on CBS.

