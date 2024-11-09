Tuttosport: Tension between Milan and Spain over Morata’s injury – the latest

Despite suffering a heavy blow to the head, requiring tests in the hospital, Alvaro Morata has been called up by Spain for the upcoming international break. As a result, there is tension between the national team and AC Milan.

Morata was forced to stop training after receiving a blow to his head, and was then transferred to hospital where checks were carried out. Nothing serious was revealed from the tests, but concussion protocol is still being followed as the striker suffered ‘severe dizziness’.

Despite this, Spain decided to call up the striker and Fonseca made it clear what he thought about the national team coach’s comments. Tension is indeed rising between the parties, as explained by Tuttosport (via MilanNews), and Milan are hoping that common sense will prevail.

The documents have been shared with Spain’s medical team and provided that Morata is given the green light to fly, he will be assessed in Madrid. Spain are up against Denmark and Switzerland and the No.7 will for sure not feature in the first, but the coach didn’t close the door for the second.

However, the Rossoneri are hoping that Morata won’t be used at all unless the game will mean anything to the team.